Heidrick & Struggles International (NASDAQ:HSII) Given New $31.00 Price Target at Credit Suisse Group

Heidrick & Struggles International (NASDAQ:HSII) had its price target decreased by Credit Suisse Group from $35.00 to $31.00 in a research report report published on Tuesday, Stock Target Advisor reports. Credit Suisse Group currently has a neutral rating on the business services provider’s stock.

A number of other brokerages have also issued reports on HSII. Zacks Investment Research lowered Heidrick & Struggles International from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday. BidaskClub upgraded Heidrick & Struggles International from a strong sell rating to a sell rating in a research note on Thursday, October 24th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Heidrick & Struggles International presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $37.67.

HSII stock traded up $0.70 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $28.78. The stock had a trading volume of 133,300 shares, compared to its average volume of 133,827. The stock has a market cap of $532.05 million, a PE ratio of 11.42, a P/E/G ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 1.49 and a current ratio of 1.49. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $27.00 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $30.38. Heidrick & Struggles International has a 52-week low of $23.55 and a 52-week high of $44.66.

Heidrick & Struggles International (NASDAQ:HSII) last issued its earnings results on Monday, October 28th. The business services provider reported $0.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $186.52 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $179.13 million. Heidrick & Struggles International had a return on equity of 18.54% and a net margin of 6.49%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Heidrick & Struggles International will post 2.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd raised its stake in shares of Heidrick & Struggles International by 1,019.8% during the 2nd quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 1,355 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 1,234 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can raised its stake in shares of Heidrick & Struggles International by 250.8% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 2,231 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $67,000 after buying an additional 1,595 shares during the last quarter. Quantamental Technologies LLC raised its stake in shares of Heidrick & Struggles International by 38.3% during the 2nd quarter. Quantamental Technologies LLC now owns 2,506 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $75,000 after buying an additional 694 shares during the last quarter. Convergence Investment Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Heidrick & Struggles International during the 2nd quarter valued at about $194,000. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Heidrick & Struggles International in the 2nd quarter valued at about $237,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.52% of the company’s stock.

About Heidrick & Struggles International

Heidrick & Struggles International, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides executive search and consulting services to businesses and business leaders in the Americas, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company enables its clients to build leadership teams by facilitating the recruitment, management, and development of senior executives.

