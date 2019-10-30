Hecla Mining (NYSE:HL) Receives $1.98 Average Price Target from Brokerages

Hecla Mining (NYSE:HL) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the thirteen analysts that are covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month target price among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $1.98.

A number of analysts recently commented on HL shares. B. Riley decreased their price target on Hecla Mining from $2.30 to $1.80 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 11th. ValuEngine raised Hecla Mining from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 2nd. Canaccord Genuity downgraded Hecla Mining from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $2.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. HC Wainwright increased their price target on Hecla Mining from $3.00 to $3.75 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 19th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Hecla Mining from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $2.25 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 9th.

Shares of HL stock traded up $0.06 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $2.20. The company had a trading volume of 263,588 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,496,161. Hecla Mining has a 12 month low of $1.21 and a 12 month high of $3.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 1.23 and a quick ratio of 0.55. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $1.95 and a 200-day simple moving average of $1.80. The company has a market cap of $1.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -20.27 and a beta of 0.89.

Hecla Mining (NYSE:HL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The basic materials company reported ($0.07) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.04) by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $134.17 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $150.62 million. Hecla Mining had a negative net margin of 20.98% and a negative return on equity of 6.02%. The business’s revenue was down 8.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.01 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Hecla Mining will post -0.13 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Catherine J. Boggs bought 40,540 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 16th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $1.50 per share, with a total value of $60,810.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 40,540 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $60,810. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in HL. WINTON GROUP Ltd grew its position in shares of Hecla Mining by 8.9% in the second quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 406,082 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $731,000 after purchasing an additional 33,049 shares in the last quarter. Supplemental Annuity Collective Trust of NJ grew its position in shares of Hecla Mining by 23.1% in the second quarter. Supplemental Annuity Collective Trust of NJ now owns 160,000 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $288,000 after purchasing an additional 30,000 shares in the last quarter. New Jersey Better Educational Savings Trust grew its position in shares of Hecla Mining by 28.6% in the second quarter. New Jersey Better Educational Savings Trust now owns 90,000 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $162,000 after purchasing an additional 20,000 shares in the last quarter. CWM Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Hecla Mining by 46.1% in the second quarter. CWM Advisors LLC now owns 91,780 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $165,000 after purchasing an additional 28,960 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its position in shares of Hecla Mining by 43.2% in the second quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 76,000 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $136,000 after purchasing an additional 22,936 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 58.69% of the company’s stock.

Hecla Mining Company Profile

Hecla Mining Company, together with its subsidiaries, discovers, acquires, develops, and produces precious and base metal properties worldwide. The company offers lead, zinc, and bulk flotation concentrates to custom smelters and brokers; and unrefined gold and silver bullion bars to precious metals traders.

