Head to Head Survey: Devon Energy (NYSE:DVN) vs. Pioneer Oil and Gas (NYSE:POGS)

Devon Energy (NYSE:DVN) and Pioneer Oil and Gas (OTCMKTS:POGS) are both oils/energy companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, earnings, institutional ownership, valuation, profitability, risk and dividends.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

85.9% of Devon Energy shares are owned by institutional investors. 0.6% of Devon Energy shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Devon Energy has a beta of 2.35, indicating that its share price is 135% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Pioneer Oil and Gas has a beta of 1.05, indicating that its share price is 5% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Devon Energy and Pioneer Oil and Gas’ top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Devon Energy $10.73 billion 0.81 $3.06 billion $1.29 16.59 Pioneer Oil and Gas N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

Devon Energy has higher revenue and earnings than Pioneer Oil and Gas.

Dividends

Devon Energy pays an annual dividend of $0.36 per share and has a dividend yield of 1.7%. Pioneer Oil and Gas does not pay a dividend. Devon Energy pays out 27.9% of its earnings in the form of a dividend.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current ratings for Devon Energy and Pioneer Oil and Gas, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Devon Energy 2 11 10 0 2.35 Pioneer Oil and Gas 0 0 0 0 N/A

Devon Energy currently has a consensus target price of $36.15, indicating a potential upside of 68.91%. Given Devon Energy’s higher possible upside, equities analysts plainly believe Devon Energy is more favorable than Pioneer Oil and Gas.

Profitability

This table compares Devon Energy and Pioneer Oil and Gas’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Devon Energy 39.80% 8.42% 3.72% Pioneer Oil and Gas N/A N/A N/A

Summary

Devon Energy beats Pioneer Oil and Gas on 10 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

Devon Energy Company Profile

Devon Energy Corporation, an independent energy company, primarily engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in the United States and Canada. It operates approximately 12,900 gross wells. The company was founded in 1971 and is headquartered in Oklahoma City, Oklahoma.

Pioneer Oil and Gas Company Profile

Pioneer Oil and Gas engages in acquiring, developing, producing, and selling oil and gas properties to companies located in the continental United States. The company was founded in 1980 and is based in South Jordan, Utah.

