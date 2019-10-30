Head to Head Contrast: Livongo Health (NASDAQ:LVGO) and Caladrius Biosciences (NASDAQ:CLBS)

Livongo Health (NASDAQ:LVGO) and Caladrius Biosciences (NASDAQ:CLBS) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their valuation, earnings, dividends, risk, profitability, analyst recommendations and institutional ownership.

Earnings and Valuation

Get Livongo Health alerts:

This table compares Livongo Health and Caladrius Biosciences’ top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Livongo Health $68.43 million 30.14 -$33.38 million N/A N/A Caladrius Biosciences $35.28 million 0.62 -$16.17 million ($1.67) -1.26

Caladrius Biosciences has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Livongo Health.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current ratings and price targets for Livongo Health and Caladrius Biosciences, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Livongo Health 0 1 9 0 2.90 Caladrius Biosciences 0 1 3 0 2.75

Livongo Health presently has a consensus target price of $44.20, indicating a potential upside of 102.38%. Caladrius Biosciences has a consensus target price of $10.42, indicating a potential upside of 393.68%. Given Caladrius Biosciences’ higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Caladrius Biosciences is more favorable than Livongo Health.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

0.0% of Livongo Health shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 8.0% of Caladrius Biosciences shares are held by institutional investors. 8.6% of Caladrius Biosciences shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares Livongo Health and Caladrius Biosciences’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Livongo Health N/A N/A N/A Caladrius Biosciences N/A -46.69% -39.08%

Summary

Livongo Health beats Caladrius Biosciences on 6 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Livongo Health

Livongo Health, Inc. provides an integrated suite of solutions for the healthcare industry in North America. It solutions promote health behavior change based on real-time data capture supported by intuitive devices and insights driven by data science. The company offers a platform that provides cellular-connected devices, supplies, informed coaching, data science-enabled insights, and facilitates access to medications. Its products include Livongo for Diabetes, Livongo for Hypertension, Livongo for Prediabetes and Weight Management, and Livongo for Behavioral Health by myStrength. The company was formerly known as EosHealth, Inc. and changed its name to Livongo Health, Inc. in 2014. Livongo Health, Inc. was incorporated in 2008 and is headquartered in Mountain View, California.

About Caladrius Biosciences

Caladrius Biosciences, Inc. is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in developing products in cardiovascular and autoimmune disease that have the potential to restore the health of people with chronic illnesses. Its product pipeline includes CLBS12, CLBS14, and CLBS03. The company was founded on September 18, 1980 and is headquartered in Basking Ridge, NJ.

Receive News & Ratings for Livongo Health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Livongo Health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.