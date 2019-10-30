HCP, Inc. (NYSE:HCP) Shares Sold by AMF Pensionsforsakring AB

AMF Pensionsforsakring AB lowered its position in shares of HCP, Inc. (NYSE:HCP) by 23.1% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 628,234 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 189,152 shares during the quarter. AMF Pensionsforsakring AB owned approximately 0.13% of HCP worth $22,384,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC raised its holdings in shares of HCP by 11.3% during the second quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC now owns 14,177,081 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $453,383,000 after acquiring an additional 1,441,636 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. grew its position in shares of HCP by 6.6% in the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 12,663,750 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $404,988,000 after purchasing an additional 788,307 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in shares of HCP by 10.1% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 12,570,846 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $399,752,000 after purchasing an additional 1,150,685 shares in the last quarter. Resolution Capital Ltd grew its position in shares of HCP by 11.1% in the third quarter. Resolution Capital Ltd now owns 9,733,993 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $346,822,000 after purchasing an additional 976,101 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp grew its position in shares of HCP by 9.6% in the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 9,362,249 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $299,405,000 after purchasing an additional 821,684 shares in the last quarter. 95.75% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

HCP has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded HCP from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $39.00 price target for the company in a research report on Monday, October 14th. Barclays upped their price target on HCP from $37.00 to $39.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. ValuEngine lowered HCP from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded HCP from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price target for the company from $35.00 to $38.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 8th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price target on HCP from $32.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 17th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $36.10.

In related news, COO Thomas Klaritch sold 35,014 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.02, for a total value of $1,261,204.28. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 230,529 shares in the company, valued at $8,303,654.58. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Corporate insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

Shares of HCP stock opened at $36.40 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.00, a PEG ratio of 6.72 and a beta of 0.23. HCP, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $26.58 and a fifty-two week high of $37.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 0.90. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $35.90 and a 200 day moving average of $33.12.

HCP (NYSE:HCP) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 31st. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.43 by ($0.46). The business had revenue of $489.15 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $444.67 million. HCP had a return on equity of 15.54% and a net margin of 53.57%. The company’s revenue was up 4.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.45 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that HCP, Inc. will post 1.75 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 19th. Investors of record on Monday, November 4th will be given a $0.37 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 1st. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.07%. HCP’s payout ratio is 81.32%.

HCP Company Profile

HCP, Inc is a fully integrated real estate investment trust (REIT) that invests in real estate serving the healthcare industry in the United States. HCP owns a large-scale portfolio primarily diversified across life science, medical office and senior housing. Recognized as a global leader in sustainability, HCP has been a publicly-traded company since 1985 and was the first healthcare REIT selected to the S&P 500 index.

