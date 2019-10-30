Harworth Group (LON:HWG) Receives “Buy” Rating from Liberum Capital

Liberum Capital reissued their buy rating on shares of Harworth Group (LON:HWG) in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday, Digital Look reports. The brokerage currently has a GBX 170 ($2.22) price target on the stock.

Several other research firms have also issued reports on HWG. Peel Hunt reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a GBX 146 ($1.91) target price on shares of Harworth Group in a report on Monday, July 1st. Peel Hunt reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of Harworth Group in a report on Tuesday, October 22nd.

Get Harworth Group alerts:

Shares of HWG stock traded down GBX 3 ($0.04) during trading on Tuesday, hitting GBX 122 ($1.59). The company’s stock had a trading volume of 12,808 shares, compared to its average volume of 78,431. The company has a market cap of $397.94 million and a PE ratio of 9.10. The company has a current ratio of 4.48, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.38. The business has a fifty day moving average of GBX 124.12 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 128.34. Harworth Group has a 52 week low of GBX 106 ($1.39) and a 52 week high of GBX 137 ($1.79).

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 18th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 19th were paid a GBX 0.30 ($0.00) dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 19th. This represents a yield of 0.24%. Harworth Group’s payout ratio is 0.07%.

In related news, insider Owen Michaelson sold 76,749 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 124 ($1.62), for a total value of £95,168.76 ($124,354.84).

About Harworth Group

Harworth Group plc operates as a brownfield land developer and regeneration company in the North of England and the Midlands. The company operates through two segments, Income Generation and Capital Growth. The Income Generation segment focuses on generating rental returns from the business space portfolio; rental returns and royalties from energy generation, environmental technologies, and the agricultural portfolio; and income generating streams from recycled aggregates and secondary coal products.

See Also: Cash Flow

Receive News & Ratings for Harworth Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Harworth Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.