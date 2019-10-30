Harvard Bioscience (NASDAQ:HBIO) Lowered to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Harvard Bioscience (NASDAQ:HBIO) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report published on Saturday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “HARVARD BIOSCIENCE develops, manufactures and markets tools used in drug discovery research at pharmaceutical and biotechnology companies, universities and government laboratories. “

HBIO has been the subject of several other research reports. ValuEngine cut shares of Harvard Bioscience from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, October 22nd. Benchmark reiterated a buy rating on shares of Harvard Bioscience in a report on Friday, July 19th. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott cut shares of Harvard Bioscience from a buy rating to a neutral rating and set a $2.00 price target for the company. in a report on Monday, July 8th.

NASDAQ HBIO opened at $2.73 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.30, a current ratio of 2.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. Harvard Bioscience has a 52 week low of $1.51 and a 52 week high of $4.66. The stock has a market capitalization of $104.63 million, a PE ratio of 18.20 and a beta of 1.54. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $3.00 and a two-hundred day moving average of $2.65.

In other news, Director Bertrand Loy purchased 15,590 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 11th. The stock was bought at an average price of $3.01 per share, for a total transaction of $46,925.90. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO James W. Green purchased 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, August 9th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $2.47 per share, with a total value of $49,400.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have acquired a total of 112,877 shares of company stock valued at $293,742 in the last quarter. 5.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its holdings in shares of Harvard Bioscience by 401.7% in the 2nd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 13,752 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 11,011 shares in the last quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP acquired a new position in shares of Harvard Bioscience in the 2nd quarter valued at $34,000. Jefferies Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Harvard Bioscience in the 2nd quarter valued at $36,000. Pasadena Private Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of Harvard Bioscience in the 3rd quarter valued at $78,000. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Harvard Bioscience in the 2nd quarter valued at $118,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.10% of the company’s stock.

Harvard Bioscience Company Profile

Harvard Bioscience, Inc provides scientific instruments, systems, software, and services used in life science basic research, drug discovery, and clinical and environmental testing. The company offers physiology, cell, and molecular instruments, such as traditional syringe pump and peristaltic pump products, as well as a range of instruments and accessories for tissue, organ, and animal based lab research under the Harvard Apparatus, CMA Microdialysis, Panlab, Coulbourn, and Hugo Sachs brands; and spectrophotometers, microplate readers, amino acid analyzers, gel electrophoresis equipment, sample preparation plates and columns, and electroporation and electrofusion instruments under the Biochrom, BioDrop, Hoefer, Scie-plas, QuikPrep, and BTX brands.

