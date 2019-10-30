Hartford Investment Management Co. Reduces Stake in WEC Energy Group Inc (NYSE:WEC)

Hartford Investment Management Co. decreased its stake in shares of WEC Energy Group Inc (NYSE:WEC) by 1.0% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 33,609 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 329 shares during the period. Hartford Investment Management Co.’s holdings in WEC Energy Group were worth $3,196,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in WEC. Cox Capital Mgt LLC increased its stake in WEC Energy Group by 2.5% in the 2nd quarter. Cox Capital Mgt LLC now owns 5,693 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $475,000 after acquiring an additional 140 shares during the last quarter. Dorsey Wright & Associates bought a new position in WEC Energy Group in the 2nd quarter worth about $323,000. WINTON GROUP Ltd increased its stake in WEC Energy Group by 56.1% in the 2nd quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 9,004 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $751,000 after acquiring an additional 3,237 shares during the last quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. increased its stake in WEC Energy Group by 5.6% in the 2nd quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 2,345 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $195,000 after acquiring an additional 125 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Calton & Associates Inc. increased its stake in WEC Energy Group by 11.9% in the 2nd quarter. Calton & Associates Inc. now owns 2,886 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $241,000 after acquiring an additional 306 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.83% of the company’s stock.

Shares of WEC Energy Group stock traded up $0.75 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $93.19. 10,433 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,330,406. The company has a quick ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98. The stock has a market cap of $29.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.90, a PEG ratio of 4.25 and a beta of 0.03. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $93.58 and its 200-day moving average is $86.83. WEC Energy Group Inc has a 52 week low of $66.46 and a 52 week high of $98.19.

WEC Energy Group (NYSE:WEC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 5th. The utilities provider reported $0.74 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $1.59 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.65 billion. WEC Energy Group had a return on equity of 11.00% and a net margin of 14.24%. The company’s revenue was down 4.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.73 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that WEC Energy Group Inc will post 3.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 14th will be given a dividend of $0.59 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 13th. This represents a $2.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.53%. WEC Energy Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 70.66%.

In related news, insider Gale E. Klappa sold 73,669 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.43, for a total transaction of $6,514,549.67. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 255,858 shares in the company, valued at approximately $22,625,522.94. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Joseph Kevin Fletcher sold 27,105 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.69, for a total value of $2,593,677.45. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 25,240 shares in the company, valued at $2,415,215.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 245,849 shares of company stock worth $22,963,496 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.75% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on WEC. UBS Group upped their target price on WEC Energy Group from $87.00 to $94.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, September 6th. Wells Fargo & Co upped their target price on WEC Energy Group from $93.00 to $102.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 27th. Credit Suisse Group lowered WEC Energy Group from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $84.00 to $85.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 6th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. ValuEngine lowered WEC Energy Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on WEC Energy Group in a research note on Tuesday, October 8th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $99.00 target price on the stock. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $85.91.

WEC Energy Group

WEC Energy Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides regulated natural gas and electricity, and nonregulated renewable energy services in the United States. The company operates through six segments: Wisconsin, Illinois, Other States, Electric Transmission, Non-Utility Energy Infrastructure, and Corporate and Other.

