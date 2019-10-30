Hartford Investment Management Co. Has $5.03 Million Stake in Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX)

Hartford Investment Management Co. boosted its position in shares of Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX) by 30.4% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 21,762 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after buying an additional 5,067 shares during the period. Hartford Investment Management Co.’s holdings in Lam Research were worth $5,029,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in LRCX. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Lam Research by 655.7% during the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 2,502,249 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $470,022,000 after buying an additional 2,171,131 shares in the last quarter. Lansdowne Partners UK LLP bought a new position in shares of Lam Research in the second quarter worth about $148,977,000. AQR Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Lam Research by 20.5% in the second quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 1,571,906 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $295,267,000 after acquiring an additional 267,189 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Lam Research by 2.2% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,392,897 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,140,039,000 after acquiring an additional 248,314 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Artemis Investment Management LLP lifted its holdings in shares of Lam Research by 13,904.4% in the third quarter. Artemis Investment Management LLP now owns 214,688 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $49,517,000 after acquiring an additional 213,155 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.55% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the stock. BidaskClub raised shares of Lam Research from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Saturday, September 14th. Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of Lam Research from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, July 22nd. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on shares of Lam Research from $248.00 to $284.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 24th. Evercore ISI raised shares of Lam Research from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 3rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Lam Research from $195.00 to $255.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 24th. Twelve analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $256.05.

In other news, SVP Seshasayee Varadarajan sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $240.00, for a total transaction of $4,800,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Also, SVP Vahid Vahedi sold 12,007 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $220.00, for a total transaction of $2,641,540.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 62,888 shares of company stock valued at $14,581,887 in the last three months. Insiders own 0.43% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ LRCX traded up $1.71 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $278.20. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 24,454 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,742,593. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $239.04 and a 200-day simple moving average of $206.29. The stock has a market cap of $40.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.98, a P/E/G ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 1.65. Lam Research Co. has a 52 week low of $122.64 and a 52 week high of $282.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 3.59 and a quick ratio of 2.99.

Lam Research (NASDAQ:LRCX) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 23rd. The semiconductor company reported $3.18 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.01 by $0.17. The business had revenue of $2.17 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.17 billion. Lam Research had a net margin of 22.38% and a return on equity of 43.20%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $3.36 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Lam Research Co. will post 15.04 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 16th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, October 1st were given a dividend of $1.15 per share. This represents a $4.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.65%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, September 30th. This is an increase from Lam Research’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.10. Lam Research’s dividend payout ratio is currently 31.62%.

Lam Research Corporation designs, manufactures, markets, refurbishes, and services semiconductor processing equipment used in the fabrication of integrated circuits worldwide. The company offers ALTUS systems to deposit conformal films for tungsten metallization applications; SABRE electrochemical deposition product for copper damascene manufacturing; SOLA ultraviolet thermal processing products for film treatment; SPEED gapfill high-density plasma chemical vapor deposition (CVD) products; Striker single-wafer atomic layer deposition (ALD) products; and VECTOR plasma-enhanced CVD ALD products.

