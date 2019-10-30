Hartford Investment Management Co. Has $3.42 Million Position in Twitter Inc (NYSE:TWTR)

Hartford Investment Management Co. raised its stake in shares of Twitter Inc (NYSE:TWTR) by 5.8% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 82,909 shares of the social networking company’s stock after buying an additional 4,565 shares during the period. Hartford Investment Management Co.’s holdings in Twitter were worth $3,416,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of TWTR. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. acquired a new stake in shares of Twitter during the 2nd quarter valued at $30,000. Ellevest Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Twitter by 4,150.0% during the 2nd quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 850 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 830 shares in the last quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Twitter by 74,500.0% during the 3rd quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC now owns 746 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 745 shares in the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. raised its holdings in shares of Twitter by 77.9% during the 3rd quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 747 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 327 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Truvestments Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of Twitter by 55.7% during the 3rd quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC now owns 836 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 299 shares in the last quarter. 69.32% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, VP Matthew Derella sold 18,004 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.29, for a total transaction of $725,381.16. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Fox Martha Lane sold 8,459 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.42, for a total transaction of $350,371.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 96,921 shares of company stock worth $4,002,540. Insiders own 2.65% of the company’s stock.

TWTR traded up $0.11 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $29.97. The stock had a trading volume of 6,064,924 shares, compared to its average volume of 17,202,160. The firm has a market cap of $23.24 billion, a PE ratio of 54.48, a P/E/G ratio of 0.52 and a beta of 0.59. Twitter Inc has a 12 month low of $26.26 and a 12 month high of $45.85. The company has a current ratio of 8.69, a quick ratio of 4.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $39.82 and a 200-day simple moving average of $38.82.

Twitter (NYSE:TWTR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 24th. The social networking company reported $0.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.10 by $0.07. Twitter had a net margin of 47.67% and a return on equity of 6.07%. The company had revenue of $824.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $875.21 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.21 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 8.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Twitter Inc will post 2.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on TWTR shares. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on shares of Twitter from $42.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 23rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of Twitter from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the company from $52.00 to $34.00 in a report on Thursday, October 24th. Oppenheimer cut their price target on shares of Twitter from $46.00 to $38.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 25th. Wedbush restated a “hold” rating and set a $34.50 price target (down previously from $42.00) on shares of Twitter in a report on Friday, October 25th. Finally, Guggenheim set a $34.00 price target on shares of Twitter and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 25th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-three have given a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Twitter currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $37.05.

Twitter, Inc operates as a platform for public self-expression and conversation in real time. The company offers various products and services, including Twitter, a platform that allows users to consume, create, distribute, and discover content; and Periscope, a mobile application that enables user to broadcast and watch video live with others.

