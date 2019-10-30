Hartford Investment Management Co. Decreases Holdings in Roper Technologies Inc (NYSE:ROP)

Hartford Investment Management Co. decreased its position in shares of Roper Technologies Inc (NYSE:ROP) by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 11,213 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 149 shares during the quarter. Hartford Investment Management Co.’s holdings in Roper Technologies were worth $3,999,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in ROP. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Roper Technologies by 7,677.4% during the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 2,000,266 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $732,618,000 after acquiring an additional 1,974,547 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. lifted its stake in Roper Technologies by 29.0% in the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,276,987 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $467,709,000 after buying an additional 287,128 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in Roper Technologies in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $68,307,000. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in Roper Technologies by 115.6% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 290,356 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $106,345,000 after buying an additional 155,677 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mirova lifted its stake in Roper Technologies by 132,040.5% in the 2nd quarter. Mirova now owns 153,283 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $56,141,000 after buying an additional 153,167 shares in the last quarter. 92.40% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ROP has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. ValuEngine lowered Roper Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on Roper Technologies from $291.00 to $298.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 10th. Royal Bank of Canada set a $383.00 target price on Roper Technologies and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 25th. Oppenheimer upped their target price on Roper Technologies from $375.00 to $400.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 9th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co upped their target price on Roper Technologies from $400.00 to $450.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 23rd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Roper Technologies has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $373.10.

ROP traded down $2.08 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $339.76. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 27,935 shares, compared to its average volume of 542,850. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $346.76 and its 200-day moving average price is $357.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 1.08 and a quick ratio of 0.94. The stock has a market cap of $34.63 billion, a PE ratio of 28.77, a PEG ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 1.14. Roper Technologies Inc has a twelve month low of $245.59 and a twelve month high of $385.51.

Roper Technologies (NYSE:ROP) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 24th. The industrial products company reported $3.29 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.19 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $1.36 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.37 billion. Roper Technologies had a return on equity of 16.46% and a net margin of 21.58%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $3.09 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Roper Technologies Inc will post 13 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 22nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 4th were issued a dividend of $0.4625 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, October 3rd. This represents a $1.85 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.54%. Roper Technologies’s payout ratio is 15.66%.

In other news, Director Robert D. Johnson sold 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $363.04, for a total transaction of $181,520.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 9,080 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,296,403.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Amy Woods Brinkley sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $360.54, for a total value of $540,810.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 15,380 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,545,105.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

Roper Technologies Company Profile

Roper Technologies, Inc designs and develops software, and engineered products and solutions worldwide. The company operates in four segments: Application Software; Network Software & Systems; Measurement & Analytical Solutions; and Process Technologies. It offers application management software, software-as-a-service applications, card systems/integrated security, toll and traffic systems, radio frequency identification card readers, and metering and remote monitoring products.

