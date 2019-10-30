Hartford Financial Services Group (NYSE:HIG) Downgraded by ValuEngine to “Strong Sell”

ValuEngine cut shares of Hartford Financial Services Group (NYSE:HIG) from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a report issued on Tuesday morning, ValuEngine reports.

Several other brokerages have also recently commented on HIG. UBS Group upped their target price on Hartford Financial Services Group from $61.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, July 10th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on Hartford Financial Services Group to $68.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Monday, August 5th. Evercore ISI upgraded Hartford Financial Services Group from an in-line rating to an outperform rating in a report on Wednesday, October 16th. Barclays set a $70.00 target price on Hartford Financial Services Group and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Monday, August 12th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Hartford Financial Services Group from $58.00 to $61.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a report on Thursday, August 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Hartford Financial Services Group currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $62.36.

Shares of NYSE:HIG traded up $0.13 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $56.94. 1,647,076 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,014,574. The stock has a market capitalization of $20.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.15, a P/E/G ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 0.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 0.28 and a current ratio of 0.28. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $59.13 and its 200 day moving average price is $56.40. Hartford Financial Services Group has a 12 month low of $40.54 and a 12 month high of $61.23.

Hartford Financial Services Group (NYSE:HIG) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The insurance provider reported $1.33 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.11 by $0.22. The company had revenue of $5.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.07 billion. Hartford Financial Services Group had a return on equity of 12.44% and a net margin of 8.36%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 6.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.13 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Hartford Financial Services Group will post 5.34 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 2nd. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 2nd will be issued a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.11%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 29th. Hartford Financial Services Group’s payout ratio is 27.71%.

In other Hartford Financial Services Group news, EVP William A. Bloom sold 7,926 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.71, for a total transaction of $481,187.46. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 26,211 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,591,269.81. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Robert W. Paiano sold 3,011 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.26, for a total value of $178,431.86. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 31,367 shares in the company, valued at $1,858,808.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 70,481 shares of company stock worth $4,200,698 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Pensionfund DSM Netherlands acquired a new stake in shares of Hartford Financial Services Group in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $2,452,000. Pensionfund Sabic acquired a new stake in shares of Hartford Financial Services Group in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,616,000. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Hartford Financial Services Group by 4.4% in the 2nd quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 46,233 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $2,576,000 after acquiring an additional 1,951 shares during the period. Retirement Systems of Alabama lifted its stake in shares of Hartford Financial Services Group by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 168,582 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $9,393,000 after acquiring an additional 1,197 shares during the period. Finally, First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. acquired a new stake in shares of Hartford Financial Services Group in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $215,000. 91.59% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Hartford Financial Services Group Company Profile

The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides insurance and financial services to individual and business customers in the United States. Its Commercial Lines segment offers workers' compensation, property, automobile, marine, livestock, liability, and umbrella coverages; and customized insurance products and risk management services, including professional liability, bond, surety, and specialty casualty coverages.

