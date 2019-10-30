Harsco (NYSE:HSC) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

Harsco (NYSE:HSC) issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The industrial products company reported $0.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.37 by ($0.01), Briefing.com reports. Harsco had a return on equity of 31.17% and a net margin of 6.43%. The firm had revenue of $423.15 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $443.00 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.40 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.4% on a year-over-year basis.

Shares of NYSE HSC traded down $0.89 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $20.51. The company had a trading volume of 9,942 shares, compared to its average volume of 629,793. Harsco has a one year low of $16.33 and a one year high of $29.18. The company has a quick ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.85. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $19.04 and its 200-day moving average price is $22.27. The stock has a market cap of $1.65 billion, a PE ratio of 15.69 and a beta of 2.24.

Get Harsco alerts:

Several brokerages have issued reports on HSC. ValuEngine raised Harsco from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. Zacks Investment Research lowered Harsco from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 10th. TheStreet lowered Harsco from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. Finally, Lake Street Capital boosted their target price on Harsco from $33.00 to $36.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $30.33.

In related news, SVP Tracey L. Mckenzie bought 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 20th. The stock was bought at an average price of $18.99 per share, with a total value of $37,980.00. Following the purchase, the senior vice president now owns 30,949 shares in the company, valued at approximately $587,721.51. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, CEO F Nicholas Grasberger III bought 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 14th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $16.73 per share, with a total value of $418,250.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 500,048 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,365,803.04. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . In the last three months, insiders bought 30,600 shares of company stock valued at $528,703. 1.64% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Harsco

Harsco Corporation provides industrial services and engineered products worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Harsco Metals & Minerals, Harsco Industrial, and Harsco Rail. The Harsco Metals & Minerals segment provides on-site services of material logistics, product quality improvement, and resource recovery for iron, steel, and metals manufacturing; and value added environmental solutions for industrial co-products, as well as produces industrial abrasives and roofing granules.

Featured Story: What do investors mean by earnings per share?

Receive News & Ratings for Harsco Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Harsco and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.