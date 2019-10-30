Hancock Whitney Corp Trims Holdings in Home Depot Inc (NYSE:HD)

Hancock Whitney Corp decreased its position in shares of Home Depot Inc (NYSE:HD) by 0.3% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 104,382 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after selling 281 shares during the period. Home Depot comprises about 0.8% of Hancock Whitney Corp’s holdings, making the stock its 17th largest holding. Hancock Whitney Corp’s holdings in Home Depot were worth $24,219,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Enterprise Trust & Investment Co bought a new stake in shares of Home Depot in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Krane Funds Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Home Depot in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Julex Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Home Depot in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Proffitt & Goodson Inc. boosted its position in shares of Home Depot by 106.2% in the 3rd quarter. Proffitt & Goodson Inc. now owns 134 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 69 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Home Depot in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $31,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.94% of the company’s stock.

HD traded up $0.42 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $234.56. 1,005,835 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,835,121. The stock has a market capitalization of $259.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.72, a P/E/G ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 1.05. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $231.73 and its 200-day moving average price is $213.18. Home Depot Inc has a 52-week low of $158.09 and a 52-week high of $238.99.

Home Depot (NYSE:HD) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 20th. The home improvement retailer reported $3.17 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.07 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $30.84 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $30.98 billion. Home Depot had a net margin of 10.18% and a negative return on equity of 1,179.69%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 1.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $3.05 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Home Depot Inc will post 10.12 earnings per share for the current year.

HD has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Wedbush reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $230.00 price target (up from $190.00) on shares of Home Depot in a research report on Wednesday, August 21st. Gabelli cut Home Depot from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 16th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Home Depot in a research report on Thursday, July 11th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $235.00 price objective on the stock. UBS Group upped their price objective on Home Depot from $215.00 to $240.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 21st. Finally, Argus set a $240.00 price objective on Home Depot and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $228.24.

In other Home Depot news, EVP William G. Lennie sold 9,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $220.05, for a total transaction of $2,024,460.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 84,123 shares in the company, valued at approximately $18,511,266.15. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Edward P. Decker sold 22,908 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $227.15, for a total transaction of $5,203,552.20. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 87,343 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $19,839,962.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 177,508 shares of company stock valued at $39,076,428. Company insiders own 0.27% of the company’s stock.

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer. It operates The Home Depot stores that sell various building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products, and décor products, as well as provide installation, home maintenance, and professional service programs to do-it-yourself and professional customers.

