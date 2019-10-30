Hancock Whitney Corp Sells 8,721 Shares of Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA)

Hancock Whitney Corp trimmed its holdings in Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA) by 2.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 357,467 shares of the cable giant’s stock after selling 8,721 shares during the quarter. Hancock Whitney Corp’s holdings in Comcast were worth $16,115,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Krane Funds Advisors LLC bought a new position in Comcast in the second quarter worth $25,000. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Comcast in the second quarter worth $26,000. Guidant Wealth Advisors bought a new position in Comcast in the third quarter worth $31,000. Bray Capital Advisors bought a new position in Comcast in the second quarter worth $30,000. Finally, Litman Gregory Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Comcast in the second quarter worth $31,000. 82.81% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Comcast alerts:

In other news, CEO Brian L. Roberts sold 508,248 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.98, for a total value of $22,860,995.04. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 4,108,522 shares in the company, valued at $184,801,319.56. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Kenneth J. Bacon sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.03, for a total value of $180,120.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 29,603 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,333,023.09. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 513,096 shares of company stock valued at $23,078,622. Company insiders own 1.35% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently commented on CMCSA. Wolfe Research set a $56.00 target price on Comcast and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 25th. Cfra set a $50.00 target price on Comcast and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 21st. BidaskClub raised Comcast from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 15th. Wells Fargo & Co began coverage on Comcast in a research report on Tuesday, August 27th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $50.00 target price for the company. Finally, Bank of America set a $58.00 target price on Comcast and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Comcast presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $50.41.

Shares of NASDAQ CMCSA traded down $0.69 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $44.66. 737,975 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 14,330,446. The firm has a market cap of $206.52 billion, a PE ratio of 17.52, a PEG ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 1.08. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $45.55 and its 200-day simple moving average is $43.67. Comcast Co. has a 12 month low of $32.61 and a 12 month high of $47.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 0.86.

Comcast (NASDAQ:CMCSA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 24th. The cable giant reported $0.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $26.83 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $26.77 billion. Comcast had a return on equity of 24.25% and a net margin of 11.45%. The business’s revenue was up 21.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.65 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Comcast Co. will post 3.07 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 29th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, January 8th will be issued a dividend of $0.21 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, January 7th. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.88%. Comcast’s payout ratio is presently 32.94%.

Comcast Profile

Comcast Corporation operates as a media and technology company worldwide. It operates through Cable Communications, Cable Networks, Broadcast Television, Filmed Entertainment, Theme Parks, and Sky segments. The Cable Communications segment offers cable services, including high-speed Internet, video, voice, and security and automation services to residential and business customers under the Xfinity name; and advertising services.

Featured Story: What is an economic bubble?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CMCSA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA).

Receive News & Ratings for Comcast Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Comcast and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.