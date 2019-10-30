Hancock Whitney Corp Sells 2,895 Shares of Paypal Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:PYPL)

Hancock Whitney Corp cut its stake in shares of Paypal Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:PYPL) by 2.1% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 137,119 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 2,895 shares during the quarter. Hancock Whitney Corp’s holdings in Paypal were worth $14,205,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Paypal by 1.5% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 89,109,876 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $10,199,516,000 after acquiring an additional 1,274,702 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Paypal by 1.6% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 74,983,829 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $8,582,649,000 after purchasing an additional 1,194,180 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. increased its position in Paypal by 37.9% in the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 20,557,665 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $2,353,030,000 after purchasing an additional 5,654,831 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its position in Paypal by 6,747.4% in the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 18,861,956 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $2,158,939,000 after purchasing an additional 18,586,493 shares during the period. Finally, Edgewood Management LLC increased its position in Paypal by 0.7% in the second quarter. Edgewood Management LLC now owns 16,863,040 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $1,930,144,000 after purchasing an additional 122,291 shares during the period. 80.73% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, EVP Jonathan Auerbach sold 2,024 shares of Paypal stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $106.07, for a total transaction of $214,685.68. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 118,844 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,605,783.08. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Daniel H. Schulman sold 30,000 shares of Paypal stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $108.62, for a total value of $3,258,600.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 472,074 shares in the company, valued at approximately $51,276,677.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 104,814 shares of company stock worth $11,368,303 in the last quarter. 0.15% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of Paypal stock traded up $0.83 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $105.83. 276,749 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,649,913. The firm has a market capitalization of $125.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 59.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.53 and a beta of 0.96. Paypal Holdings Inc has a 1-year low of $75.47 and a 1-year high of $121.48. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $103.26 and its 200 day moving average price is $109.57.

Paypal (NASDAQ:PYPL) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 23rd. The credit services provider reported $0.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $4.38 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.35 billion. Paypal had a return on equity of 16.73% and a net margin of 14.89%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.58 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Paypal Holdings Inc will post 2.3 EPS for the current year.

A number of analysts recently commented on PYPL shares. Cantor Fitzgerald lowered their price objective on Paypal from $135.00 to $125.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 24th. Oppenheimer lifted their price objective on Paypal from $116.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 25th. Rosenblatt Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $128.00 price objective on shares of Paypal in a research report on Thursday, October 24th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on Paypal from $125.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 18th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity upgraded Paypal from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $110.00 to $118.00 in a research report on Thursday, September 12th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $123.10.

PayPal Holdings, Inc operates as a technology platform and digital payments company that enables digital and mobile payments on behalf of consumers and merchants worldwide. Its payment solutions include PayPal, PayPal Credit, Braintree, Venmo, Xoom, and iZettle products. The company's Payments Platform allows consumers to send payments, withdraw funds to their bank accounts, and hold balances in their PayPal accounts in various currencies.

