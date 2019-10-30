Hancock Whitney Corp Has $9.95 Million Position in Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT)

Hancock Whitney Corp reduced its stake in shares of Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT) by 3.7% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 199,418 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock after selling 7,608 shares during the quarter. Hancock Whitney Corp’s holdings in Applied Materials were worth $9,951,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Applied Materials by 17.7% during the third quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 110,191 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $5,499,000 after purchasing an additional 16,610 shares during the period. Meag Munich Ergo Kapitalanlagegesellschaft MBH boosted its holdings in shares of Applied Materials by 45.4% during the third quarter. Meag Munich Ergo Kapitalanlagegesellschaft MBH now owns 82,653 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $4,069,000 after purchasing an additional 25,817 shares during the period. WBI Investments Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Applied Materials during the third quarter worth approximately $6,526,000. Venturi Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Applied Materials by 18.8% during the third quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 15,410 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $769,000 after purchasing an additional 2,444 shares during the period. Finally, KCS Wealth Advisory boosted its holdings in shares of Applied Materials by 1.3% during the third quarter. KCS Wealth Advisory now owns 30,291 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $1,512,000 after purchasing an additional 376 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.02% of the company’s stock.

AMAT has been the topic of several recent research reports. Nomura set a $40.00 price objective on shares of Applied Materials and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, August 16th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Applied Materials from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $60.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of Applied Materials from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, July 22nd. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Applied Materials from $40.00 to $43.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 16th. Finally, Cowen reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $55.00 price objective (up previously from $53.00) on shares of Applied Materials in a research report on Friday, August 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $53.23.

Shares of NASDAQ:AMAT traded down $0.29 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $55.23. The stock had a trading volume of 302,077 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,120,692. Applied Materials, Inc. has a 52 week low of $28.79 and a 52 week high of $57.29. The firm has a market capitalization of $52.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.41, a P/E/G ratio of 3.80 and a beta of 1.65. The company has a quick ratio of 1.72, a current ratio of 2.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $51.67 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $46.33.

Applied Materials (NASDAQ:AMAT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 15th. The manufacturing equipment provider reported $0.74 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.04. Applied Materials had a net margin of 19.40% and a return on equity of 39.37%. The company had revenue of $3.56 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.53 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.20 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 14.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that Applied Materials, Inc. will post 3 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 12th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 21st will be given a $0.21 dividend. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.52%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 20th. Applied Materials’s dividend payout ratio is 18.88%.

In other news, SVP Steve G. Ghanayem sold 25,727 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.12, for a total value of $1,340,891.24. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Dennis D. Powell sold 25,218 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.44, for a total transaction of $1,297,213.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 53,945 shares of company stock worth $2,776,105. Insiders own 0.44% of the company’s stock.

Applied Materials, Inc provides manufacturing equipment, services, and software to the semiconductor, display, and related industries. It operates through three segments: Semiconductor Systems, Applied Global Services, and Display and Adjacent Markets. The Semiconductor Systems segment develops, manufactures, and sells various manufacturing equipment that is used to fabricate semiconductor chips or integrated circuits.

