Hancock Whitney Corp Decreases Stock Holdings in Veeva Systems Inc (NYSE:VEEV)

Hancock Whitney Corp reduced its holdings in shares of Veeva Systems Inc (NYSE:VEEV) by 6.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 73,919 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 4,778 shares during the quarter. Hancock Whitney Corp’s holdings in Veeva Systems were worth $11,286,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. World Asset Management Inc boosted its stake in shares of Veeva Systems by 1.5% in the second quarter. World Asset Management Inc now owns 4,192 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $680,000 after purchasing an additional 63 shares during the period. Hanson McClain Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Veeva Systems by 31.3% in the second quarter. Hanson McClain Inc. now owns 294 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares during the period. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Veeva Systems by 17.6% in the second quarter. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. now owns 500 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $81,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares during the period. Eaton Vance Management boosted its stake in shares of Veeva Systems by 0.3% in the second quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 28,277 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $4,584,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares during the period. Finally, Allworth Financial LP boosted its stake in shares of Veeva Systems by 31.3% in the third quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 386 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $59,000 after purchasing an additional 92 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 76.77% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:VEEV traded up $0.46 on Wednesday, reaching $146.18. 661,459 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,449,278. The firm has a market capitalization of $21.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 117.89, a PEG ratio of 4.82 and a beta of 1.28. Veeva Systems Inc has a fifty-two week low of $79.26 and a fifty-two week high of $176.90. The business’s 50-day moving average is $148.25 and its two-hundred day moving average is $153.79. The company has a quick ratio of 4.23, a current ratio of 4.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01.

Veeva Systems (NYSE:VEEV) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 27th. The technology company reported $0.41 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $266.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $259.35 million. Veeva Systems had a net margin of 29.72% and a return on equity of 18.10%. The firm’s revenue was up 27.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.39 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Veeva Systems Inc will post 1.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Veeva Systems news, EVP Alan Mateo sold 4,026 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $165.52, for a total transaction of $666,383.52. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 21,744 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,599,066.88. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Timothy S. Cabral sold 22,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $156.29, for a total transaction of $3,516,525.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 23,089 shares in the company, valued at $3,608,579.81. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 75,340 shares of company stock worth $11,895,983 over the last three months. 14.38% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of research analysts have commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of Veeva Systems from $154.00 to $150.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of Veeva Systems from $150.00 to $183.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 28th. SunTrust Banks set a $180.00 price objective on shares of Veeva Systems and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 27th. DA Davidson increased their price objective on shares of Veeva Systems from $165.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 28th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC increased their price objective on shares of Veeva Systems from $150.00 to $187.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 28th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Veeva Systems presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $168.11.

Veeva Systems Inc provides cloud-based software for the life sciences industry in North America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company offers Veeva Commercial Cloud, a suite of multichannel customer relationship management applications, data solutions, and master data management solutions; and Veeva Vault, a cloud-based enterprise content and data management applications for managing commercial functions, including medical, sales, and marketing, as well as research and development functions, such as clinical, regulatory, quality, and safety.

