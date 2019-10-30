Hammerson plc (OTCMKTS:HMSNF) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of Hammerson plc (OTCMKTS:HMSNF) have been given a consensus rating of “Hold” by the eight research firms that are covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have issued a hold recommendation and two have issued a buy recommendation on the company.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on HMSNF shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Hammerson from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 16th. Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Hammerson from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, September 16th. ValuEngine upgraded Hammerson from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. UBS Group downgraded Hammerson from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada downgraded Hammerson from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 16th.

Get Hammerson alerts:

Shares of Hammerson stock traded down $0.28 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $4.01. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,000 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,482. Hammerson has a 12 month low of $2.49 and a 12 month high of $5.62. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $3.56 and a 200 day moving average of $3.50.

We are an owner, manager and developer of retail destinations in Europe. Our portfolio includes investments in 22 prime shopping centres in the UK, Ireland and France, 15 convenient retail parks in the UK and 20 premium outlets across Europe.

Further Reading: How does new data get added to a blockchain?

Receive News & Ratings for Hammerson Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hammerson and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.