Hain Celestial Group (NASDAQ:HAIN) Rating Increased to Buy at BidaskClub

BidaskClub upgraded shares of Hain Celestial Group (NASDAQ:HAIN) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report released on Saturday, BidAskClub reports.

Several other research analysts have also commented on HAIN. Barclays cut their price objective on Hain Celestial Group from $23.00 to $19.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 30th. ValuEngine raised Hain Celestial Group from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research report on Friday, October 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Hain Celestial Group from a neutral rating to an underweight rating and cut their price objective for the company from $23.00 to $18.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 20th. Loop Capital cut their price objective on Hain Celestial Group to $20.00 and set a hold rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 28th. Finally, Citigroup cut their price objective on Hain Celestial Group from $29.00 to $25.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, September 24th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $23.33.

NASDAQ:HAIN opened at $23.29 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $21.53 and its two-hundred day moving average is $21.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 1.83 and a quick ratio of 0.88. Hain Celestial Group has a 12 month low of $14.45 and a 12 month high of $26.44. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.38 billion, a PE ratio of 35.29 and a beta of 1.39.

Hain Celestial Group (NASDAQ:HAIN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 29th. The company reported $0.21 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.22 by ($0.01). Hain Celestial Group had a negative net margin of 7.96% and a positive return on equity of 4.33%. The company had revenue of $557.68 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $537.66 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.27 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 10.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Hain Celestial Group will post 0.67 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in HAIN. Nuveen Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Hain Celestial Group during the second quarter valued at about $51,014,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its stake in Hain Celestial Group by 32.4% in the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 3,119,232 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,311,000 after purchasing an additional 763,297 shares in the last quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL grew its stake in Hain Celestial Group by 17.7% in the second quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 799,020 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,499,000 after purchasing an additional 120,422 shares in the last quarter. Roubaix Capital LLC acquired a new position in Hain Celestial Group in the third quarter worth about $2,584,000. Finally, D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. grew its stake in Hain Celestial Group by 902.5% in the second quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 105,928 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,320,000 after purchasing an additional 119,128 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 99.66% of the company’s stock.

About Hain Celestial Group

The Hain Celestial Group, Inc manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells organic and natural products. The company operates in seven segments: the United States, United Kingdom, Tilda, Ella's Kitchen UK, Canada, Europe, and Cultivate. It offers infant formula; infant, toddler, and kids foods; diapers and wipes; rice and grain-based products; plant-based beverages and frozen desserts, such as soy, rice, oat, almond, and coconut; flour and baking mixes; breads, hot and cold cereals, pasta, condiments, cooking and culinary oils, granolas, and cereal bars; canned, chilled fresh, aseptic, and instant soups; yogurts; chilies; chocolates; and nut butters.

