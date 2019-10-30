Hain Celestial Group (NASDAQ:HAIN) Rating Increased to Buy at BidaskClub

BidaskClub upgraded shares of Hain Celestial Group (NASDAQ:HAIN) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report released on Saturday, BidAskClub reports.
Several other research analysts have also commented on HAIN. Barclays cut their price objective on Hain Celestial Group from $23.00 to $19.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 30th. ValuEngine raised Hain Celestial Group from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research report on Friday, October 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Hain Celestial Group from a neutral rating to an underweight rating and cut their price objective for the company from $23.00 to $18.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 20th. Loop Capital cut their price objective on Hain Celestial Group to $20.00 and set a hold rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 28th. Finally, Citigroup cut their price objective on Hain Celestial Group from $29.00 to $25.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, September 24th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $23.33.
NASDAQ:HAIN opened at $23.29 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $21.53 and its two-hundred day moving average is $21.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 1.83 and a quick ratio of 0.88. Hain Celestial Group has a 12 month low of $14.45 and a 12 month high of $26.44. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.38 billion, a PE ratio of 35.29 and a beta of 1.39.
Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in HAIN. Nuveen Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Hain Celestial Group during the second quarter valued at about $51,014,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its stake in Hain Celestial Group by 32.4% in the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 3,119,232 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,311,000 after purchasing an additional 763,297 shares in the last quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL grew its stake in Hain Celestial Group by 17.7% in the second quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 799,020 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,499,000 after purchasing an additional 120,422 shares in the last quarter. Roubaix Capital LLC acquired a new position in Hain Celestial Group in the third quarter worth about $2,584,000. Finally, D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. grew its stake in Hain Celestial Group by 902.5% in the second quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 105,928 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,320,000 after purchasing an additional 119,128 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 99.66% of the company’s stock.
About Hain Celestial Group
The Hain Celestial Group, Inc manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells organic and natural products. The company operates in seven segments: the United States, United Kingdom, Tilda, Ella's Kitchen UK, Canada, Europe, and Cultivate. It offers infant formula; infant, toddler, and kids foods; diapers and wipes; rice and grain-based products; plant-based beverages and frozen desserts, such as soy, rice, oat, almond, and coconut; flour and baking mixes; breads, hot and cold cereals, pasta, condiments, cooking and culinary oils, granolas, and cereal bars; canned, chilled fresh, aseptic, and instant soups; yogurts; chilies; chocolates; and nut butters.
