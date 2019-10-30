GW Pharmaceuticals PLC- (NASDAQ:GWPH) Coverage Initiated at HC Wainwright

Analysts at HC Wainwright assumed coverage on shares of GW Pharmaceuticals PLC- (NASDAQ:GWPH) in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The firm set a “buy” rating and a $170.00 price target on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock. HC Wainwright’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 26.05% from the company’s previous close.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. Bank of America reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $218.00 target price on shares of GW Pharmaceuticals PLC- in a report on Wednesday, September 25th. Oppenheimer reduced their price target on GW Pharmaceuticals PLC- from $239.00 to $233.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, September 27th. ValuEngine raised GW Pharmaceuticals PLC- from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 4th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on GW Pharmaceuticals PLC- to $238.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC initiated coverage on GW Pharmaceuticals PLC- in a research report on Monday, October 21st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $200.00 price target for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $209.33.

Shares of GWPH stock traded up $0.81 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $134.87. The stock had a trading volume of 10,735 shares, compared to its average volume of 666,666. GW Pharmaceuticals PLC- has a 12-month low of $90.14 and a 12-month high of $196.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.26 billion, a P/E ratio of -12.71 and a beta of 2.23. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $125.03 and its two-hundred day moving average is $155.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 8.31 and a quick ratio of 7.59.

GW Pharmaceuticals PLC- (NASDAQ:GWPH) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.78) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.74) by $0.96. GW Pharmaceuticals PLC- had a negative return on equity of 38.09% and a negative net margin of 101.45%. The business had revenue of $72.04 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $37.28 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.25) EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 2096.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that GW Pharmaceuticals PLC- will post -3.88 EPS for the current year.

In other news, insider Douglas B. Snyder sold 5,424 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.04, for a total value of $70,728.96. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 73,740 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $961,569.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Douglas B. Snyder sold 3,756 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.88, for a total value of $52,133.28. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 79,164 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,098,796.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 3.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in GWPH. Point72 Asset Management L.P. increased its position in GW Pharmaceuticals PLC- by 1,837.0% during the 2nd quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 670,511 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $115,589,000 after buying an additional 635,895 shares in the last quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC acquired a new position in GW Pharmaceuticals PLC- during the 2nd quarter valued at about $99,346,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its position in GW Pharmaceuticals PLC- by 82.7% during the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 747,015 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $128,778,000 after buying an additional 338,075 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in GW Pharmaceuticals PLC- during the 2nd quarter valued at about $32,687,000. Finally, Marshall Wace North America L.P. increased its position in GW Pharmaceuticals PLC- by 47.1% during the 2nd quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. now owns 466,062 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $80,345,000 after buying an additional 149,163 shares in the last quarter. 82.97% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

GW Pharmaceuticals plc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering, developing, and commercializing cannabinoid prescription medicines using botanical extracts derived from the Cannabis plant. Its lead product is Epidiolex, an oral medicine for the treatment of refractory childhood epilepsies, as well as for the treatment of Dravet syndrome, Lennox-Gastaut syndrome, tuberous sclerosis complex, and infantile spasms.

