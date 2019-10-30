Guaranty Bancshares (NASDAQ:GNTY) Downgraded by TheStreet to C

TheStreet cut shares of Guaranty Bancshares (NASDAQ:GNTY) from a b- rating to a c rating in a research note published on Monday morning, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods assumed coverage on Guaranty Bancshares in a research report on Thursday, October 10th. They set a market perform rating and a $33.00 price objective for the company. ValuEngine raised Guaranty Bancshares from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Monday, July 29th. BidaskClub downgraded Guaranty Bancshares from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a research report on Friday, October 18th. Stephens reissued a buy rating and set a $35.00 price objective on shares of Guaranty Bancshares in a research report on Tuesday, October 22nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Guaranty Bancshares from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $36.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $34.00.

Shares of NASDAQ:GNTY traded down $0.06 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $31.90. 17,100 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 19,646. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $30.71 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $29.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 0.88 and a quick ratio of 0.88. The stock has a market cap of $373.74 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.24 and a beta of 0.04. Guaranty Bancshares has a fifty-two week low of $24.27 and a fifty-two week high of $32.98.

Guaranty Bancshares (NASDAQ:GNTY) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 21st. The company reported $0.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.56 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $24.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $24.00 million. Guaranty Bancshares had a return on equity of 10.24% and a net margin of 21.56%. Equities research analysts predict that Guaranty Bancshares will post 2.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 9th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 26th were issued a dividend of $0.18 per share. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.26%. This is a boost from Guaranty Bancshares’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.17. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 25th. Guaranty Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 38.92%.

In related news, VP Randall R. Kucera sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.73, for a total transaction of $63,460.00. Company insiders own 22.60% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in Guaranty Bancshares by 20.5% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,261 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,000 after acquiring an additional 384 shares during the period. LSV Asset Management purchased a new position in Guaranty Bancshares during the 2nd quarter valued at about $160,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its holdings in Guaranty Bancshares by 9.0% during the 2nd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 6,999 shares of the company’s stock valued at $218,000 after acquiring an additional 580 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its holdings in Guaranty Bancshares by 9.3% during the 3rd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 12,608 shares of the company’s stock valued at $386,000 after acquiring an additional 1,077 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Guaranty Bancshares by 6.4% during the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 19,888 shares of the company’s stock valued at $620,000 after acquiring an additional 1,195 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 21.97% of the company’s stock.

About Guaranty Bancshares

Guaranty Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Guaranty Bank & Trust, N.A. that provides a range of commercial and consumer banking products and services for small- and medium-sized businesses, professionals, and individuals. It offers various deposit products, such as checking and savings, money market, and business accounts, as well as certificates of deposit; and loan products comprising commercial and industrial, construction and development, 1-4 family residential, commercial real estate, farmland and agricultural, multi-family residential, and consumer loans.

