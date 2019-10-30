GrubHub (NYSE:GRUB) Lowered to “Market Perform” at Cowen

Cowen lowered shares of GrubHub (NYSE:GRUB) from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Briefing.com Automated Import reports.

Several other brokerages have also commented on GRUB. Craig Hallum lowered GrubHub from a buy rating to a hold rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $100.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Tuesday. JMP Securities dropped their price target on GrubHub to $95.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. Needham & Company LLC restated a hold rating on shares of GrubHub in a research note on Friday, October 25th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on GrubHub from $122.00 to $100.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Monday. Finally, Oppenheimer lowered GrubHub from an outperform rating to an underperform rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $91.00 to $34.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. GrubHub currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $68.92.

Get GrubHub alerts:

NYSE GRUB traded up $0.89 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $34.00. 28,131,418 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,862,561. The business’s 50 day moving average is $57.41 and its 200-day moving average is $65.16. GrubHub has a 12-month low of $32.11 and a 12-month high of $97.96. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.49 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 2.42 and a current ratio of 2.42.

GrubHub (NYSE:GRUB) last released its earnings results on Monday, October 28th. The information services provider reported $0.27 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.15. GrubHub had a return on equity of 2.90% and a net margin of 0.32%. The firm had revenue of $322.05 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $329.54 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.45 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 30.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that GrubHub will post 0.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Samuel Pike Hall sold 704 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.58, for a total value of $40,536.32. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 2,695 shares in the company, valued at $155,178.10. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, SVP Margo Drucker sold 587 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.00, for a total value of $35,220.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 8,481 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $508,860. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 12,251 shares of company stock valued at $791,483. Insiders own 1.88% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Logan Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of GrubHub by 64.0% in the second quarter. Logan Capital Management Inc. now owns 16,821 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $1,312,000 after buying an additional 6,563 shares in the last quarter. Atria Investments LLC acquired a new stake in GrubHub during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $457,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in GrubHub during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Ellington Management Group LLC grew its stake in GrubHub by 123.4% during the 2nd quarter. Ellington Management Group LLC now owns 42,000 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $3,276,000 after purchasing an additional 23,200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bedell Frazier Investment Counseling LLC grew its stake in GrubHub by 79.7% during the 2nd quarter. Bedell Frazier Investment Counseling LLC now owns 80,180 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $6,253,000 after purchasing an additional 35,565 shares in the last quarter.

GrubHub Company Profile

Grubhub Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides an online and mobile platform for restaurant pick-up and delivery orders in the United States. The company connects approximately 105,000 local restaurants with diners with diners in various cities. It offers Grubhub, Seamless, and Eat24 mobile applications and mobile Websites; and operates Websites through grubhub.com, seamless.com, eat24.com, and menupages.com.

Recommended Story: Terms to Better Understand Call Options



Receive News & Ratings for GrubHub Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GrubHub and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.