GrubHub (NYSE:GRUB) Cut to “Hold” at Craig Hallum

Craig Hallum lowered shares of GrubHub (NYSE:GRUB) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report released on Tuesday, Briefing.com Automated Import reports. The brokerage currently has $40.00 price objective on the information services provider’s stock, down from their previous price objective of $100.00.

A number of other research analysts have also commented on the stock. Cowen cut their price objective on shares of GrubHub from $91.00 to $86.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, September 10th. Credit Suisse Group cut their price objective on shares of GrubHub from $122.00 to $100.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Monday. JMP Securities cut their price objective on shares of GrubHub to $95.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. DA Davidson set a $100.00 price objective on shares of GrubHub and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Friday, August 16th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus set a $105.00 price objective on shares of GrubHub and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Friday, October 25th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $68.92.

Shares of GRUB traded up $0.89 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $34.00. 28,131,418 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,862,561. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $56.89 and its 200 day moving average is $65.00. The stock has a market cap of $5.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.49 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 2.42 and a current ratio of 2.42. GrubHub has a 1-year low of $32.11 and a 1-year high of $97.96.

GrubHub (NYSE:GRUB) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 28th. The information services provider reported $0.27 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $322.05 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $329.54 million. GrubHub had a net margin of 0.32% and a return on equity of 2.90%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 30.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.45 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that GrubHub will post 0.66 EPS for the current year.

In related news, SVP Margo Drucker sold 587 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.00, for a total value of $35,220.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 8,481 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $508,860. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Samuel Pike Hall sold 704 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.58, for a total transaction of $40,536.32. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 2,695 shares in the company, valued at approximately $155,178.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 12,251 shares of company stock worth $791,483. 1.88% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of GRUB. Zions Bancorporation N.A. bought a new stake in GrubHub during the second quarter worth about $164,000. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC grew its stake in GrubHub by 2,857.1% during the second quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 621 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $48,000 after buying an additional 600 shares during the last quarter. Chicago Capital LLC grew its stake in GrubHub by 0.5% during the second quarter. Chicago Capital LLC now owns 169,592 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $13,226,000 after buying an additional 829 shares during the last quarter. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. bought a new stake in GrubHub during the second quarter worth about $2,046,000. Finally, Accuvest Global Advisors bought a new stake in GrubHub during the second quarter worth about $309,000.

Grubhub Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides an online and mobile platform for restaurant pick-up and delivery orders in the United States. The company connects approximately 105,000 local restaurants with diners with diners in various cities. It offers Grubhub, Seamless, and Eat24 mobile applications and mobile Websites; and operates Websites through grubhub.com, seamless.com, eat24.com, and menupages.com.

