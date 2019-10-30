GRIFOLS S A/S (NASDAQ:GRFS) Upgraded by Berenberg Bank to “Buy”

GRIFOLS S A/S (NASDAQ:GRFS) was upgraded by stock analysts at Berenberg Bank to a “buy” rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, AnalystRatings.com reports.

Several other brokerages have also recently weighed in on GRFS. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of GRIFOLS S A/S from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday. BidaskClub upgraded shares of GRIFOLS S A/S from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 16th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of GRIFOLS S A/S from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. Finally, Santander upgraded shares of GRIFOLS S A/S from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. GRIFOLS S A/S presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $20.75.

Shares of GRFS stock traded down $0.13 on Wednesday, reaching $21.48. 27,204 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,118,546. The company has a market cap of $14.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.44, a PEG ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a 50-day moving average of $20.42 and a 200-day moving average of $20.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38, a current ratio of 2.68 and a quick ratio of 0.95. GRIFOLS S A/S has a one year low of $17.42 and a one year high of $23.03.

GRIFOLS S A/S (NASDAQ:GRFS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 31st. The biotechnology company reported $0.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.33. The company had revenue of $1.42 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.38 billion. GRIFOLS S A/S had a net margin of 11.82% and a return on equity of 14.88%. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that GRIFOLS S A/S will post 1.23 EPS for the current year.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of GRFS. AKO Capital LLP boosted its stake in GRIFOLS S A/S by 5.5% in the 2nd quarter. AKO Capital LLP now owns 12,562,923 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $265,078,000 after purchasing an additional 654,497 shares in the last quarter. Farallon Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of GRIFOLS S A/S by 5.3% during the second quarter. Farallon Capital Management LLC now owns 3,080,083 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $64,990,000 after purchasing an additional 153,731 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of GRIFOLS S A/S by 65.2% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,827,582 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $38,562,000 after purchasing an additional 721,604 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in GRIFOLS S A/S by 3.7% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,615,633 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $33,233,000 after buying an additional 57,155 shares during the period. Finally, Man Group plc raised its position in GRIFOLS S A/S by 1.4% during the second quarter. Man Group plc now owns 1,472,468 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $31,069,000 after buying an additional 19,997 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 18.00% of the company’s stock.

Grifols, SA, a specialty pharmaceutical company, develops, manufactures, and distributes a range of biological medicines on plasma derived proteins worldwide. The company operates through five segments: Bioscience, Diagnostic, Hospital, Bio Supplies, and Others. The Bioscience segment manufactures plasma derivatives for therapeutic use; and sells and distributes end products.

