Greenlane Holdings (NASDAQ:GNLN) Given Average Recommendation of “Buy” by Analysts

Shares of Greenlane Holdings (NASDAQ:GNLN) have been assigned an average rating of “Buy” from the six analysts that are covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, one has assigned a hold recommendation and four have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $19.60.

GNLN has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Greenlane from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, October 14th. Roth Capital dropped their target price on shares of Greenlane from $18.50 to $10.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 7th.

Get Greenlane alerts:

GNLN opened at $3.79 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 2.67 and a current ratio of 4.07. Greenlane has a twelve month low of $3.12 and a twelve month high of $29.00. The company has a 50-day moving average of $3.81.

In other Greenlane news, Director Richard Taney purchased 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 27th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $3.65 per share, for a total transaction of $109,500.00. Also, SVP Pura Vida Investments, Llc purchased 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 20th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $22.00 per share, for a total transaction of $110,000.00. Over the last quarter, insiders acquired 120,000 shares of company stock worth $572,150.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in GNLN. Bank of Montreal Can purchased a new stake in shares of Greenlane during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $82,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Greenlane during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $103,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Greenlane during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $124,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. purchased a new stake in shares of Greenlane during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $178,000. Finally, Ardsley Advisory Partners LP purchased a new stake in shares of Greenlane during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $382,000. Institutional investors own 8.68% of the company’s stock.

Greenlane Company Profile

Greenlane Holdings, Inc distribute consumption accessories and vaporization products to wholesale and retail customers in the United States and Canada. The company offers vaporizers and parts, cleaning products, grinders and storage containers, pipes, rolling papers, and customized lines of specialty packaging.

Read More: 12b-1 Fees

Receive News & Ratings for Greenlane Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Greenlane and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.