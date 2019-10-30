Great West Life Assurance Co. Can Trims Stake in Moody’s Co. (NYSE:MCO)

Great West Life Assurance Co. Can decreased its position in shares of Moody’s Co. (NYSE:MCO) by 3.6% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 137,495 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 5,152 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can owned about 0.07% of Moody’s worth $28,158,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of MCO. Chilton Investment Co. LLC grew its stake in shares of Moody’s by 4.2% in the 2nd quarter. Chilton Investment Co. LLC now owns 322,780 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $63,042,000 after buying an additional 13,086 shares during the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale grew its stake in shares of Moody’s by 5.3% in the 2nd quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 35,017 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $6,948,000 after buying an additional 1,754 shares during the last quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ grew its stake in shares of Moody’s by 7.4% in the 2nd quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ now owns 36,775 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $7,183,000 after buying an additional 2,523 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Moody’s by 985.5% in the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 770,226 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $150,433,000 after buying an additional 699,273 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Krane Funds Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Moody’s in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.22% of the company’s stock.

NYSE MCO opened at $220.40 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $212.13 and its 200-day moving average price is $202.24. The stock has a market capitalization of $40.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.82, a PEG ratio of 2.68 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.04, a current ratio of 1.71 and a quick ratio of 1.71. Moody’s Co. has a 1-year low of $129.26 and a 1-year high of $222.85.

Moody’s (NYSE:MCO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 31st. The business services provider reported $2.07 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.98 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $1.21 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.20 billion. Moody’s had a return on equity of 266.42% and a net margin of 27.66%. Moody’s’s revenue was up 3.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.04 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Moody’s Co. will post 8.06 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 12th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 21st will be paid a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 20th. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.91%. Moody’s’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 27.06%.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the company. UBS Group upgraded Moody’s from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $215.00 to $245.00 in a research note on Monday, October 7th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Moody’s from $173.00 to $176.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday, October 7th. ValuEngine downgraded Moody’s from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. Barclays restated a “buy” rating on shares of Moody’s in a research note on Sunday, August 4th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on Moody’s from $214.00 to $228.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $204.09.

In other news, insider Raymond W. Mcdaniel sold 7,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $212.89, for a total value of $1,596,675.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 205,294 shares in the company, valued at approximately $43,705,039.66. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Mark Almeida sold 27,236 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $207.06, for a total value of $5,639,486.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 38,457 shares of company stock valued at $8,027,655 over the last 90 days. 0.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Moody's Corporation provides credit ratings; and credit, capital markets, and economic research, data, and analytical tools worldwide. It operates through two segments, Moody's Investors Service and Moody's Analytics. The Moody's Investors Service segment publishes credit ratings on various debt obligations and entities that issue such obligations, such as various corporate and governmental obligations, structured finance securities, and commercial paper programs.

