Great West Life Assurance Co. Can Trims Holdings in Northrop Grumman Co. (NYSE:NOC)

Great West Life Assurance Co. Can trimmed its stake in Northrop Grumman Co. (NYSE:NOC) by 3.0% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 90,865 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 2,813 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can’s holdings in Northrop Grumman were worth $34,073,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. CHURCHILL MANAGEMENT Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Northrop Grumman in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $9,784,000. Calamos Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Northrop Grumman by 46.2% in the 2nd quarter. Calamos Wealth Management LLC now owns 21,657 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $6,998,000 after acquiring an additional 6,845 shares during the period. Capital Planning Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Northrop Grumman by 3.4% in the 2nd quarter. Capital Planning Advisors LLC now owns 10,191 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $3,293,000 after acquiring an additional 338 shares during the period. Sullivan Bruyette Speros & Blaney LLC raised its stake in shares of Northrop Grumman by 4.8% in the 2nd quarter. Sullivan Bruyette Speros & Blaney LLC now owns 1,495 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $483,000 after acquiring an additional 69 shares during the period. Finally, Verity Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Northrop Grumman in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $1,150,000. 83.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NOC opened at $347.17 on Wednesday. Northrop Grumman Co. has a fifty-two week low of $223.63 and a fifty-two week high of $383.89. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $363.20 and its 200 day moving average price is $333.91. The company has a market cap of $58.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.28, a PEG ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a quick ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55.

Northrop Grumman (NYSE:NOC) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 24th. The aerospace company reported $5.49 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.74 by $0.75. Northrop Grumman had a net margin of 9.05% and a return on equity of 39.12%. The firm had revenue of $8.48 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.56 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $6.54 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.8% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Northrop Grumman Co. will post 20.34 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on NOC. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on shares of Northrop Grumman from $364.00 to $385.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 25th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Northrop Grumman from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $377.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, September 10th. Sanford C. Bernstein upped their target price on shares of Northrop Grumman from $374.00 to $385.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 25th. UBS Group upped their target price on shares of Northrop Grumman from $300.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 10th. Finally, Robert W. Baird upped their target price on shares of Northrop Grumman from $300.00 to $364.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $361.92.

Northrop Grumman Company Profile

Northrop Grumman Corporation, a security company, provides products in the areas of autonomous systems, cyber, space, strikes, and logistics and modernizations in the United States, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Aerospace Systems, Innovation Systems, Mission Systems, and Technology Services.

