Great West Life Assurance Co. Can Increases Stock Holdings in UBS Group AG (NYSE:UBS)

Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its position in shares of UBS Group AG (NYSE:UBS) by 4.5% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 3,238,132 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 138,379 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can’s holdings in UBS Group were worth $36,814,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in UBS. Invesco Ltd. boosted its holdings in UBS Group by 90.9% during the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 39,129,280 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $463,682,000 after acquiring an additional 18,626,664 shares during the period. Brandes Investment Partners LP boosted its holdings in UBS Group by 384.7% during the 2nd quarter. Brandes Investment Partners LP now owns 20,796,325 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $246,436,000 after acquiring an additional 16,505,934 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in UBS Group by 191.1% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 4,960,600 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $58,783,000 after acquiring an additional 3,256,300 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in UBS Group by 2.9% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 104,348,674 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,236,531,000 after purchasing an additional 2,984,364 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Allianz Asset Management GmbH raised its position in UBS Group by 12.7% in the 2nd quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 14,981,413 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $178,236,000 after purchasing an additional 1,685,365 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 34.33% of the company’s stock.

UBS stock opened at $12.08 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.26, a current ratio of 0.95 and a quick ratio of 0.95. The firm has a market capitalization of $43.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.57 and a beta of 1.22. The business’s 50-day moving average is $11.31 and its two-hundred day moving average is $11.64. UBS Group AG has a 1 year low of $10.12 and a 1 year high of $14.59.

A number of research firms have issued reports on UBS. Deutsche Bank reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of UBS Group in a research report on Friday, August 30th. ValuEngine raised UBS Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 10th. Kepler Capital Markets raised UBS Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 10th. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $15.00 price target on shares of UBS Group in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. Finally, BNP Paribas lowered UBS Group from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, August 30th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $12.50.

UBS Group AG, together with its subsidiaries, provides financial advice and solutions worldwide. It operates through four divisions: Global Wealth Management, Personal & Corporate Banking, Asset Management, and Investment Bank. The Global Wealth Management division offers investment advisory and solutions to private clients, and high and ultra high net worth clients.

