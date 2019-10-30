Great West Life Assurance Co. Can Cuts Stake in ServiceNow Inc (NYSE:NOW)

Great West Life Assurance Co. Can reduced its holdings in shares of ServiceNow Inc (NYSE:NOW) by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 126,131 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 611 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can owned about 0.07% of ServiceNow worth $32,036,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in ServiceNow by 4.2% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 11,185,853 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $3,071,300,000 after buying an additional 446,564 shares during the period. Jennison Associates LLC increased its stake in ServiceNow by 47.8% during the 2nd quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 4,489,468 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $1,232,673,000 after buying an additional 1,452,900 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its stake in ServiceNow by 6,404.4% during the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 3,408,996 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $936,008,000 after buying an additional 3,356,585 shares during the period. Coatue Management LLC increased its stake in ServiceNow by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter. Coatue Management LLC now owns 2,743,722 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $753,343,000 after buying an additional 25,617 shares during the period. Finally, Northern Trust Corp increased its stake in ServiceNow by 4.0% during the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,136,213 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $311,971,000 after buying an additional 44,195 shares during the period. 90.93% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, insider Fay Sien Goon sold 408 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $258.36, for a total value of $105,410.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 41,777 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,793,505.72. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Chirantan Jitendra Desai sold 1,563 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $270.07, for a total transaction of $422,119.41. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 35,666 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,632,316.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 86,414 shares of company stock worth $22,704,540. Insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:NOW opened at $241.04 on Wednesday. ServiceNow Inc has a 52 week low of $147.63 and a 52 week high of $303.17. The company’s 50 day moving average is $255.07 and its two-hundred day moving average is $266.69. The company has a current ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. The company has a market cap of $45.88 billion, a PE ratio of 1,205.20, a P/E/G ratio of 18.17 and a beta of 1.31.

ServiceNow (NYSE:NOW) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 23rd. The information technology services provider reported $0.99 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.81. ServiceNow had a net margin of 1.09% and a return on equity of 6.95%. The company had revenue of $885.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $885.53 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.68 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 31.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that ServiceNow Inc will post 0.48 EPS for the current year.

NOW has been the topic of several recent research reports. Raymond James cut their target price on shares of ServiceNow from $342.00 to $300.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 24th. ValuEngine raised shares of ServiceNow from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 15th. Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of ServiceNow from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $250.00 to $267.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 16th. JMP Securities upped their target price on shares of ServiceNow to $325.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 25th. Finally, Mizuho downgraded shares of ServiceNow from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $308.00 to $230.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 23rd. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-four have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $291.10.

ServiceNow, Inc provides enterprise cloud computing solutions that define, structure, manage, and automate services for enterprises worldwide. The company offers information technology (IT) service management applications, as well as digital workflow products for customer service, human resources, security operations, integrated risk management, and other enterprise departments.

