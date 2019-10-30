Great West Life Assurance Co. Can Buys New Stake in L3Harris (NYSE:LHX)

Great West Life Assurance Co. Can bought a new stake in L3Harris (NYSE:LHX) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund bought 168,180 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $35,096,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can owned 0.08% of L3Harris at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Lindbrook Capital LLC purchased a new stake in L3Harris in the 2nd quarter worth $25,000. Squar Milner Financial Services LLC increased its holdings in L3Harris by 500.0% in the 3rd quarter. Squar Milner Financial Services LLC now owns 120 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Sonora Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in L3Harris in the 3rd quarter worth $26,000. Wealthcare Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in L3Harris in the 3rd quarter worth $26,000. Finally, Dougherty Wealth Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in L3Harris in the 2nd quarter worth $31,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.80% of the company’s stock.

Get L3Harris alerts:

In other L3Harris news, SVP Scott T. Mikuen sold 56,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $213.80, for a total value of $12,079,700.00. Also, CEO William M. Brown sold 130,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $214.52, for a total transaction of $27,887,600.00. In the last ninety days, insiders acquired 11,800 shares of company stock worth $2,402,722 and sold 511,068 shares worth $108,033,097. Corporate insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

Shares of LHX opened at $202.99 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $207.07. L3Harris has a 12-month low of $123.24 and a 12-month high of $217.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 1.14 and a quick ratio of 0.98. The stock has a market capitalization of $44.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.49, a P/E/G ratio of 2.59 and a beta of 0.92.

L3Harris (NYSE:LHX) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The company reported $2.44 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.30 by $0.14. L3Harris had a net margin of 13.95% and a return on equity of 29.39%. The company had revenue of $1.87 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.31 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.78 earnings per share. L3Harris’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that L3Harris will post 9.67 EPS for the current year.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. ValuEngine lowered shares of L3Harris from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, October 17th. Buckingham Research upped their price objective on shares of L3Harris from $197.00 to $237.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 8th. Barclays reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $270.00 price objective on shares of L3Harris in a report on Wednesday, October 9th. SunTrust Banks upped their price objective on shares of L3Harris to $232.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of L3Harris in a report on Tuesday, July 9th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $240.00 price objective for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. L3Harris currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $237.25.

About L3Harris

L3Harris Technologies, Inc provides technology-based solutions that solve government and commercial customers' mission-critical challenges in the United States and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Communication Systems, Electronic Systems, and Space and Intelligence Systems.

See Also: Stop Order

Receive News & Ratings for L3Harris Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for L3Harris and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.