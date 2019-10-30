Great West Life Assurance Co. Can Acquires 15,688 Shares of Quest Diagnostics Inc (NYSE:DGX)

Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its holdings in Quest Diagnostics Inc (NYSE:DGX) by 5.9% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 283,784 shares of the medical research company’s stock after acquiring an additional 15,688 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can’s holdings in Quest Diagnostics were worth $30,405,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Price Wealth LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Quest Diagnostics by 9.0% in the 3rd quarter. Price Wealth LLC now owns 9,252 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $990,000 after acquiring an additional 765 shares during the last quarter. Railway Pension Investments Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of Quest Diagnostics by 2.6% in the 3rd quarter. Railway Pension Investments Ltd now owns 94,525 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $10,117,000 after acquiring an additional 2,397 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its holdings in shares of Quest Diagnostics by 2.6% in the 3rd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 354,384 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $37,930,000 after acquiring an additional 9,114 shares during the last quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D lifted its holdings in shares of Quest Diagnostics by 650.7% in the 3rd quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 112,600 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $12,052,000 after acquiring an additional 97,600 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cognios Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Quest Diagnostics by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter. Cognios Capital LLC now owns 37,939 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $4,060,000 after acquiring an additional 357 shares during the last quarter. 89.81% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of Quest Diagnostics from $100.00 to $111.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 24th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Quest Diagnostics from $111.00 to $121.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, August 23rd. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on shares of Quest Diagnostics from $99.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 24th. Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of Quest Diagnostics from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $90.00 to $85.00 in a report on Monday, July 15th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Quest Diagnostics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $111.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, September 30th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $105.27.

In other Quest Diagnostics news, CAO Michael J. Deppe sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $106.00, for a total value of $530,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 28,671 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,039,126. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . 1.86% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE DGX opened at $100.96 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 0.88 and a quick ratio of 0.83. The company has a market cap of $13.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.00, a PEG ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 0.87. Quest Diagnostics Inc has a 1 year low of $78.95 and a 1 year high of $107.97. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $104.28 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $100.36.

Quest Diagnostics (NYSE:DGX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 22nd. The medical research company reported $1.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.71 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $1.96 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.94 billion. Quest Diagnostics had a net margin of 9.58% and a return on equity of 15.32%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.68 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Quest Diagnostics Inc will post 6.5 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 21st. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 4th were paid a $0.53 dividend. This represents a $2.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.10%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, October 3rd. Quest Diagnostics’s payout ratio is currently 33.60%.

Quest Diagnostics Company Profile

Quest Diagnostics Incorporated provides diagnostic testing, information, and services in the United States and internationally. The company develops and delivers diagnostic testing information and services, such as routine testing, non-routine and advanced clinical testing, anatomic pathology testing, and other diagnostic information services.

