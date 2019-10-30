Granite Point Capital Management L.P. Takes Position in Zumiez Inc. (NASDAQ:ZUMZ)

Granite Point Capital Management L.P. bought a new stake in Zumiez Inc. (NASDAQ:ZUMZ) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 50,000 shares of the apparel and footwear maker’s stock, valued at approximately $1,584,000. Zumiez accounts for about 0.2% of Granite Point Capital Management L.P.’s portfolio, making the stock its 26th largest holding. Granite Point Capital Management L.P. owned about 0.19% of Zumiez as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of ZUMZ. WINTON GROUP Ltd grew its holdings in Zumiez by 65.7% during the 2nd quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 14,558 shares of the apparel and footwear maker’s stock valued at $380,000 after purchasing an additional 5,771 shares in the last quarter. KAMES CAPITAL plc grew its holdings in Zumiez by 11.5% during the 2nd quarter. KAMES CAPITAL plc now owns 171,355 shares of the apparel and footwear maker’s stock worth $4,466,000 after acquiring an additional 17,730 shares in the last quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in Zumiez by 5.1% during the 2nd quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 11,030 shares of the apparel and footwear maker’s stock worth $288,000 after acquiring an additional 540 shares in the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System grew its holdings in Zumiez by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 29,548 shares of the apparel and footwear maker’s stock worth $771,000 after acquiring an additional 403 shares in the last quarter. Finally, DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale acquired a new position in Zumiez during the 2nd quarter worth $71,000. 83.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, Director Thomas D. Campion sold 1,200 shares of Zumiez stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.00, for a total value of $38,400.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Richard Miles Brooks sold 124,144 shares of Zumiez stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.07, for a total transaction of $4,105,442.08. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 2,893,024 shares in the company, valued at $95,672,303.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 332,516 shares of company stock worth $10,439,390. 23.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several research analysts have weighed in on ZUMZ shares. BidaskClub raised shares of Zumiez from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Saturday, October 19th. B. Riley raised their price objective on shares of Zumiez from $28.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 6th. DA Davidson raised their price objective on shares of Zumiez to $28.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, September 6th. Robert W. Baird set a $33.00 price objective on shares of Zumiez and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, September 6th. Finally, Pivotal Research lifted their price target on shares of Zumiez from $22.00 to $26.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 3rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Zumiez has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $26.83.

Shares of NASDAQ ZUMZ traded down $0.21 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $31.88. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 226,076 shares, compared to its average volume of 439,305. Zumiez Inc. has a 1-year low of $17.57 and a 1-year high of $34.15. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $31.65 and its 200-day moving average price is $26.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a current ratio of 2.06. The firm has a market cap of $839.39 million, a P/E ratio of 17.81, a P/E/G ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 1.53.

Zumiez (NASDAQ:ZUMZ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, September 5th. The apparel and footwear maker reported $0.36 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $228.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $223.65 million. Zumiez had a net margin of 5.35% and a return on equity of 13.59%. Zumiez’s quarterly revenue was up 4.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.17 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Zumiez Inc. will post 2.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Zumiez Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a specialty retailer of apparel, footwear, accessories, and hardgoods for young men and women. Its hardgoods include skateboards, snowboards, bindings, components, and other equipment. As of September 1, 2018, the company operated 703 stores, including 610 stores in the United States, 50 stores in Canada, 36 stores in Europe, and 7 stores in Australia under the names of Zumiez, Blue Tomato, and Fast Times.

