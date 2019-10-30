Grand City Properties (FRA:GYC) Shares Up 0.2%

Shares of Grand City Properties SA (FRA:GYC) shot up 0.2% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as €20.48 ($23.81) and last traded at €20.48 ($23.81), 135,810 shares were traded during trading. The stock had previously closed at €20.44 ($23.77).

A number of research firms recently issued reports on GYC. DZ Bank reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Grand City Properties in a research report on Monday, August 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €24.50 ($28.49) price objective on shares of Grand City Properties and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, August 19th. Nord/LB set a €21.03 ($24.45) price objective on shares of Grand City Properties and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, September 2nd. HSBC set a €25.50 ($29.65) price objective on shares of Grand City Properties and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 15th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group set a €20.00 ($23.26) price objective on shares of Grand City Properties and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, August 19th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Grand City Properties has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of €23.70 ($27.55).

The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is €20.31 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is €20.93.

Grand City Properties SA invests in and manages real estate properties in Germany. The company engages in buying, re-developing, optimizing, and repositioning real estate properties in Berlin, North Rhine Westphalia, Dresden, Leipzig, Halle, Nuremberg, Munich, Mannheim, Frankfurt, Bremen, and Hamburg.

