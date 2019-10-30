GoldMint (MNTP) Tops One Day Volume of $320.00

GoldMint (CURRENCY:MNTP) traded down 0% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 22:00 PM ET on October 30th. In the last week, GoldMint has traded 5.1% higher against the US dollar. GoldMint has a total market cap of $491,153.00 and approximately $320.00 worth of GoldMint was traded on exchanges in the last day. One GoldMint coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.26 or 0.00002801 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including YoBit, Livecoin, IDEX and Bancor Network.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

GoldMint Coin Profile

GoldMint’s launch date was August 15th, 2017. GoldMint’s total supply is 10,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,914,997 coins. GoldMint’s official Twitter account is @goldmint_io and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for GoldMint is blog.goldmint.io . The Reddit community for GoldMint is /r/goldmintio and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for GoldMint is www.goldmint.io

GoldMint Coin Trading

GoldMint can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: IDEX, Bancor Network, Livecoin and YoBit. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as GoldMint directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire GoldMint should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy GoldMint using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

