Goldman Sachs Group Analysts Give Rio Tinto (LON:RIO) a GBX 5,100 Price Target

Rio Tinto (LON:RIO) has been assigned a GBX 5,100 ($66.64) price target by research analysts at Goldman Sachs Group in a research note issued on Monday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Goldman Sachs Group’s price target indicates a potential upside of 22.74% from the company’s current price.

A number of other analysts have also recently commented on RIO. Bank of America reiterated an “underperform” rating on shares of Rio Tinto in a research report on Tuesday, October 8th. Morgan Stanley set a GBX 4,600 ($60.11) target price on Rio Tinto and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 24th. Deutsche Bank set a GBX 4,400 ($57.49) target price on Rio Tinto and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, October 18th. Barclays cut their target price on Rio Tinto from GBX 4,000 ($52.27) to GBX 3,700 ($48.35) and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 10th. Finally, UBS Group reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a GBX 4,100 ($53.57) target price on shares of Rio Tinto in a research report on Thursday, October 17th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Rio Tinto presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of GBX 4,428.05 ($57.86).

Rio Tinto stock opened at GBX 4,155 ($54.29) on Monday. Rio Tinto has a 1-year low of GBX 3,489 ($45.59) and a 1-year high of GBX 5,039 ($65.84). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 31.97, a current ratio of 1.52 and a quick ratio of 1.17. The stock has a market cap of $52.38 billion and a PE ratio of 5.21. The stock’s fifty day moving average is GBX 4,147.60 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 4,446.23.

In related news, insider Jean-Sébastien Jacques sold 7 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 4,007 ($52.36), for a total transaction of £280.49 ($366.51).

Rio Tinto Group engages in finding, mining, and processing mineral resources worldwide. The company offers aluminium, silver, molybdenum, copper, diamonds, gold, borates, titanium dioxide, salt, iron ore, and uranium. It is also involved in the alumina production; primary aluminium smelting; bauxite mining; alumina refining; and ilmenite mining, as well as provision of gypsum.

