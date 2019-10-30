Goldman Sachs Group Analysts Give Facebook (NASDAQ:FB) a $231.00 Price Target

Facebook (NASDAQ:FB) received a $231.00 target price from equities research analysts at Goldman Sachs Group in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the social networking company’s stock. Goldman Sachs Group’s price target indicates a potential upside of 22.71% from the company’s previous close.

Several other analysts have also issued reports on the stock. JMP Securities boosted their price objective on shares of Facebook from $220.00 to $250.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 25th. Rosenblatt Securities set a $242.00 price objective on shares of Facebook and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 15th. Oppenheimer boosted their price objective on shares of Facebook from $225.00 to $230.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 25th. Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of Facebook from $212.00 to $240.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 25th. Finally, Barclays set a $240.00 price objective on shares of Facebook and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 11th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and forty-one have given a buy rating to the company. Facebook presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $224.06.

Shares of FB stock traded down $1.06 on Wednesday, hitting $188.25. 28,369,301 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 16,736,457. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $184.41 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $186.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 4.47 and a current ratio of 4.47. The stock has a market capitalization of $540.35 billion, a PE ratio of 24.87, a PEG ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 1.02. Facebook has a twelve month low of $123.02 and a twelve month high of $208.66.

In related news, CEO Mark Zuckerberg sold 125,600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $187.67, for a total transaction of $23,571,352.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, CRO David B. Fischer sold 12,267 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $184.12, for a total transaction of $2,258,600.04. Following the sale, the executive now owns 48,970 shares in the company, valued at $9,016,356.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 4,407,137 shares of company stock worth $812,471,478 over the last quarter. Insiders own 14.53% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Boltwood Capital Management lifted its position in Facebook by 1.0% during the second quarter. Boltwood Capital Management now owns 6,758 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $1,304,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares during the last quarter. Park National Corp OH lifted its position in Facebook by 0.7% during the second quarter. Park National Corp OH now owns 202,943 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $39,168,000 after purchasing an additional 1,427 shares during the last quarter. Private Trust Co. NA raised its stake in shares of Facebook by 2.1% in the second quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 19,146 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $3,695,000 after acquiring an additional 387 shares during the period. Baystate Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Facebook by 19.8% in the second quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,432 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $855,000 after acquiring an additional 734 shares during the period. Finally, Private Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Facebook in the second quarter valued at $212,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.20% of the company’s stock.

About Facebook

Facebook, Inc provides various products to connect and share through mobile devices, personal computers, and other surfaces worldwide. The company's products include Facebook that enables people to connect, share, discover, and communicate with each other on mobile devices and personal computers; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and messages; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, groups, and businesses across platforms and devices; and WhatsApp, a messaging application for use by people and businesses to communicate in a private way.

