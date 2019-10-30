GlobalSCAPE (NYSEAMERICAN:GSB) Trading Up 7%

GlobalSCAPE, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:GSB)’s stock price was up 7% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $9.87 and last traded at $9.80, approximately 212,400 shares traded hands during mid-day trading. An increase of 72% from the average daily volume of 123,825 shares. The stock had previously closed at $9.16.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of GlobalSCAPE by 130.6% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 8,478 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $87,000 after purchasing an additional 4,801 shares in the last quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of GlobalSCAPE during the second quarter worth approximately $167,000. Invesco Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of GlobalSCAPE during the second quarter worth approximately $205,000. Northern Trust Corp increased its position in shares of GlobalSCAPE by 77.1% during the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 23,177 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $237,000 after purchasing an additional 10,088 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hancock Whitney Corp purchased a new stake in shares of GlobalSCAPE during the second quarter worth approximately $267,000.

GlobalSCAPE Company Profile (NYSEAMERICAN:GSB)

GlobalSCAPE, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops and distributes software, delivers managed and hosted solutions, and provides associated services for secure information exchange, and data transfer and sharing for enterprises and consumers worldwide. It offers managed file transfer solutions, including enhanced file transfer platforms; and Mail Express solution that enable users to send and receive encrypted email and attachments of unlimited size.

