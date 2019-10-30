GlobalData (LON:DATA) Hits New 1-Year High at $1,100.00

GlobalData PLC (LON:DATA) shares reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as GBX 1,100 ($14.37) and last traded at GBX 1,139.60 ($14.89), with a volume of 5585 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at GBX 1,095 ($14.31).

Separately, Berenberg Bank upped their target price on GlobalData from GBX 820 ($10.71) to GBX 920 ($12.02) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, September 12th.

Get GlobalData alerts:

The company has a quick ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 0.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 74.80. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 850.65 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 750.51. The stock has a market cap of $1.35 billion and a P/E ratio of -259.00.

GlobalData Plc provides business information products and services across various platforms to the consumer, information communications technology, and healthcare markets. The company offers data, insight, and analysis services, as well as performance advertising services. GlobalData Plc serves customers in Europe, North America, and the Asia Pacific.

Read More: What is the float in trading stocks?

Receive News & Ratings for GlobalData Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GlobalData and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.