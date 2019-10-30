Gladstone Commercial (NASDAQ:GOOD) Lifted to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Gladstone Commercial (NASDAQ:GOOD) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note published on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Gladstone Commercial Corporation is a publicly traded real estate investment trust that focuses on investing in and owning triple-net leased industrial and commercial real estate properties and selectively making long-term mortgage loans. Its goal is to pay our shareholders dividends on a monthly basis. Its objective is to increase the amount of dividends paid out each year. “

A number of other research firms have also commented on GOOD. ValuEngine lowered Gladstone Commercial from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Monday, July 22nd. BidaskClub lowered Gladstone Commercial from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Friday, October 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $22.50.

Gladstone Commercial stock traded up $0.46 on Tuesday, reaching $23.19. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 115,700 shares, compared to its average volume of 124,817. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.18, a quick ratio of 10.81 and a current ratio of 10.81. The company has a market cap of $700.38 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.58, a PEG ratio of 2.87 and a beta of 0.78. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $23.10 and its 200 day moving average price is $21.93. Gladstone Commercial has a twelve month low of $16.89 and a twelve month high of $23.65.

Gladstone Commercial (NASDAQ:GOOD) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 30th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.02) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.40 by ($0.42). The business had revenue of $28.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $28.55 million. Gladstone Commercial had a return on equity of 4.72% and a net margin of 10.97%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Gladstone Commercial will post 1.57 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, October 22nd will be paid a dividend of $0.125 per share. This represents a $1.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.47%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, October 21st. Gladstone Commercial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 94.34%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. NEXT Financial Group Inc acquired a new position in shares of Gladstone Commercial during the second quarter valued at $25,000. Gradient Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of Gladstone Commercial during the second quarter valued at $32,000. Phocas Financial Corp. acquired a new position in shares of Gladstone Commercial during the second quarter valued at $3,196,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Gladstone Commercial by 47.8% during the second quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,824 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 590 shares during the period. Finally, Panagora Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Gladstone Commercial in the second quarter valued at about $42,000. 56.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Gladstone Commercial

Gladstone Commercial Corporation is a real estate investment trust focused on acquiring, owning, and operating net leased industrial and office properties across the United States. Including payments through April 2019, Gladstone Commercial has paid 172 consecutive monthly cash distributions on its common stock.

