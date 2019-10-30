Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD) Stock Position Lowered by KCS Wealth Advisory

KCS Wealth Advisory lessened its position in Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD) by 21.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 3,098 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 831 shares during the quarter. KCS Wealth Advisory’s holdings in Gilead Sciences were worth $196,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in Gilead Sciences by 3.6% in the 3rd quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,962 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $314,000 after buying an additional 174 shares during the period. BKD Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Gilead Sciences by 16.6% during the 3rd quarter. BKD Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 44,410 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,815,000 after purchasing an additional 6,323 shares during the last quarter. Cadence Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Gilead Sciences by 4.2% during the 3rd quarter. Cadence Capital Management LLC now owns 28,126 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,783,000 after purchasing an additional 1,124 shares during the last quarter. AMF Pensionsforsakring AB increased its stake in shares of Gilead Sciences by 8.0% during the 3rd quarter. AMF Pensionsforsakring AB now owns 1,149,099 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $72,830,000 after purchasing an additional 85,598 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Claro Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Gilead Sciences by 3.6% during the 3rd quarter. Claro Advisors LLC now owns 6,268 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $397,000 after purchasing an additional 216 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.84% of the company’s stock.

Get Gilead Sciences alerts:

In related news, Director Olsen Per Wold sold 4,908 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.91, for a total value of $313,670.28. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 102,762 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,567,519.42. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Brett A. Pletcher sold 608 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.35, for a total transaction of $39,124.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 27,198 shares in the company, valued at $1,750,191.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.20% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:GILD traded down $0.20 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $63.25. The stock had a trading volume of 177,877 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,966,981. Gilead Sciences, Inc. has a 1-year low of $60.32 and a 1-year high of $72.90. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $64.51 and its 200-day simple moving average is $65.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 3.06 and a quick ratio of 2.96. The stock has a market capitalization of $80.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.28, a PEG ratio of 2.87 and a beta of 1.10.

Gilead Sciences (NASDAQ:GILD) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 24th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.74 by $0.01. Gilead Sciences had a net margin of 12.04% and a return on equity of 37.50%. The business had revenue of $5.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.61 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.84 EPS. Gilead Sciences’s revenue was up .1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Gilead Sciences, Inc. will post 6.67 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 30th. Investors of record on Friday, December 13th will be paid a $0.63 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 12th. This represents a $2.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.98%. Gilead Sciences’s payout ratio is presently 40.98%.

GILD has been the topic of several analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on shares of Gilead Sciences from $70.00 to $67.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. Mizuho set a $81.00 price target on shares of Gilead Sciences and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 15th. Jefferies Financial Group set a $95.00 price target on shares of Gilead Sciences and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 15th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Gilead Sciences from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 15th. Finally, Maxim Group lowered shares of Gilead Sciences from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, October 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $79.27.

About Gilead Sciences

Gilead Sciences, Inc, a research-based biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes medicines in the areas of unmet medical needs in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company's products include Biktarvy, Descovy, Odefsey, Genvoya, Stribild, Complera/Eviplera, Atripla, and Truvada for the treatment of human immunodeficiency virus (HIV) infection in adults; and Vosevi, Vemlidy, Epclusa, Harvoni, and Viread products for treating liver diseases.

Recommended Story: How to calculate the annual rate of depreciation

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GILD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD).

Receive News & Ratings for Gilead Sciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gilead Sciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.