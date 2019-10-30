Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD) EVP Brett A. Pletcher Sells 5,677 Shares

Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD) EVP Brett A. Pletcher sold 5,677 shares of Gilead Sciences stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.31, for a total transaction of $359,410.87. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 21,521 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,362,494.51. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

NASDAQ:GILD traded down $0.30 on Wednesday, reaching $63.15. 6,289,100 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,652,683. The company has a market capitalization of $80.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.27, a PEG ratio of 2.87 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a current ratio of 3.06, a quick ratio of 2.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13. Gilead Sciences, Inc. has a 12 month low of $60.32 and a 12 month high of $72.90. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $64.45 and its 200 day simple moving average is $65.23.

Get Gilead Sciences alerts:

Gilead Sciences (NASDAQ:GILD) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 24th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.75 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.74 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $5.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.61 billion. Gilead Sciences had a net margin of 12.04% and a return on equity of 37.50%. Gilead Sciences’s revenue was up .1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.84 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Gilead Sciences, Inc. will post 6.67 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 13th will be paid a dividend of $0.63 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 12th. This represents a $2.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.99%. Gilead Sciences’s dividend payout ratio is currently 40.98%.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Advisors Preferred LLC bought a new stake in shares of Gilead Sciences in the second quarter worth approximately $26,000. First Financial Corp IN grew its stake in shares of Gilead Sciences by 286.4% in the third quarter. First Financial Corp IN now owns 541 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 401 shares during the period. Legacy Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Gilead Sciences in the second quarter worth approximately $37,000. Venturi Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Gilead Sciences in the third quarter worth approximately $40,000. Finally, Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Gilead Sciences in the second quarter worth approximately $46,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.84% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Raymond James lowered their price target on shares of Gilead Sciences from $85.00 to $81.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 25th. Wells Fargo & Co set a $81.00 price target on shares of Gilead Sciences and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 25th. Guggenheim set a $86.00 price target on shares of Gilead Sciences and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 25th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Gilead Sciences in a research report on Monday, July 15th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised shares of Gilead Sciences from an “outperform” rating to a “top pick” rating and set a $91.00 price target for the company in a research report on Monday, July 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $79.27.

Gilead Sciences Company Profile

Gilead Sciences, Inc, a research-based biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes medicines in the areas of unmet medical needs in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company's products include Biktarvy, Descovy, Odefsey, Genvoya, Stribild, Complera/Eviplera, Atripla, and Truvada for the treatment of human immunodeficiency virus (HIV) infection in adults; and Vosevi, Vemlidy, Epclusa, Harvoni, and Viread products for treating liver diseases.

Featured Article: Earnings Per Share



Receive News & Ratings for Gilead Sciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gilead Sciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.