Genworth Financial (NYSE:GNW) Upgraded to Sell by ValuEngine

ValuEngine upgraded shares of Genworth Financial (NYSE:GNW) from a strong sell rating to a sell rating in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday, ValuEngine reports.

Separately, BTIG Research reaffirmed a hold rating on shares of Genworth Financial in a research note on Tuesday, July 2nd.

Genworth Financial stock traded up $0.11 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $4.38. 3,964,859 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,410,878. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $4.33 and a 200 day moving average price of $3.91. The company has a quick ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 0.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The company has a market cap of $2.11 billion, a PE ratio of 12.17 and a beta of 1.64. Genworth Financial has a one year low of $2.89 and a one year high of $5.02.

Genworth Financial (NYSE:GNW) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 29th. The financial services provider reported $0.24 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.30 by ($0.06). The business had revenue of $2.02 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.14 billion. Genworth Financial had a net margin of 1.87% and a return on equity of 1.21%. The firm’s revenue was up 3.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.29 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Genworth Financial will post 1.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Genworth Financial in the 2nd quarter worth $32,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in shares of Genworth Financial by 191.4% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,195,304 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,482,000 after buying an additional 785,150 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Genworth Financial by 1.3% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 59,020,359 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $218,967,000 after buying an additional 748,979 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Genworth Financial by 2.2% in the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,799,073 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $14,095,000 after buying an additional 80,320 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Manhattan Co. raised its stake in shares of Genworth Financial by 4.2% in the 2nd quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 9,006,318 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $33,413,000 after buying an additional 361,111 shares in the last quarter. 65.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Genworth Financial Company Profile

Genworth Financial, Inc provides insurance and homeownership solutions in the United States and internationally. It operates through five segments: U.S. Mortgage Insurance, Canada Mortgage Insurance, Australia Mortgage Insurance, U.S. Life Insurance, and Runoff. The U.S. Mortgage Insurance segment offers mortgage insurance products primarily insuring prime-based, individually underwritten residential mortgage loans.

