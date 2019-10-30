Genworth Financial (NYSE:GNW) Releases Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.06 EPS

Genworth Financial (NYSE:GNW) issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The financial services provider reported $0.24 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.30 by ($0.06), Briefing.com reports. The firm had revenue of $2.02 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.14 billion. Genworth Financial had a net margin of 1.87% and a return on equity of 1.21%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.29 earnings per share.

Shares of Genworth Financial stock traded up $0.10 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $4.37. The stock had a trading volume of 198,890 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,979,881. The company has a market capitalization of $2.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.14 and a beta of 1.64. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $4.33 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $3.91. Genworth Financial has a 52 week low of $2.89 and a 52 week high of $5.02. The company has a current ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 0.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26.

A number of analysts have recently commented on GNW shares. BTIG Research restated a “hold” rating on shares of Genworth Financial in a report on Tuesday, July 2nd. ValuEngine upgraded Genworth Financial from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday.

Genworth Financial, Inc provides insurance and homeownership solutions in the United States and internationally. It operates through five segments: U.S. Mortgage Insurance, Canada Mortgage Insurance, Australia Mortgage Insurance, U.S. Life Insurance, and Runoff. The U.S. Mortgage Insurance segment offers mortgage insurance products primarily insuring prime-based, individually underwritten residential mortgage loans.

