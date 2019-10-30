Garner Asset Management Corp Purchases 125 Shares of Palo Alto Networks Inc (NYSE:PANW)

Garner Asset Management Corp lifted its position in shares of Palo Alto Networks Inc (NYSE:PANW) by 5.0% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,643 shares of the network technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 125 shares during the period. Garner Asset Management Corp’s holdings in Palo Alto Networks were worth $539,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC increased its stake in shares of Palo Alto Networks by 322.6% during the third quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 131 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC acquired a new stake in Palo Alto Networks during the second quarter worth approximately $30,000. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. acquired a new stake in Palo Alto Networks during the second quarter worth approximately $33,000. Cypress Capital Management LLC WY acquired a new stake in Palo Alto Networks during the second quarter worth approximately $51,000. Finally, Commonwealth Bank of Australia grew its position in Palo Alto Networks by 35.3% during the second quarter. Commonwealth Bank of Australia now owns 253 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $49,000 after buying an additional 66 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 78.84% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on PANW shares. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price target on Palo Alto Networks from $250.00 to $245.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, September 5th. Bank of America reduced their price target on Palo Alto Networks from $307.00 to $275.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 20th. KeyCorp reduced their price target on Palo Alto Networks from $280.00 to $250.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, September 5th. Morgan Stanley set a $290.00 price target on Palo Alto Networks and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 3rd. Finally, Wedbush reissued a “buy” rating and set a $275.00 price target on shares of Palo Alto Networks in a research report on Thursday, September 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, twenty-four have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Palo Alto Networks has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $260.74.

Shares of PANW traded up $2.39 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $226.98. The stock had a trading volume of 630,975 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,011,698. Palo Alto Networks Inc has a 12 month low of $160.08 and a 12 month high of $260.63. The stock has a market capitalization of $22.11 billion, a PE ratio of 360.29 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 1.78 and a current ratio of 1.78. The company’s 50-day moving average is $211.29 and its two-hundred day moving average is $216.22.

Palo Alto Networks (NYSE:PANW) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, September 4th. The network technology company reported $0.19 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.27 by ($0.08). Palo Alto Networks had a negative net margin of 2.82% and a positive return on equity of 4.82%. The firm had revenue of $805.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $803.56 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.28 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 22.4% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that Palo Alto Networks Inc will post -0.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, EVP Nir Zuk sold 12,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $226.80, for a total transaction of $2,721,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 926,861 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $210,212,074.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Kathleen Bonanno sold 1,610 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Sunday, October 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $214.74, for a total value of $345,731.40. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 46,636 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,014,614.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 117,610 shares of company stock valued at $25,471,571 over the last quarter. 2.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Palo Alto Networks Profile

Palo Alto Networks, Inc provides security platform solutions worldwide. The company provides firewall appliances and software; Panorama, a security management solution for the control of appliances deployed on an end-customer's network as a virtual or a physical appliance; and Virtual System Upgrades, which are available as extensions to the virtual system capacity that ships with physical appliances.

