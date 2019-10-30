Garner Asset Management Corp Has $1.73 Million Stock Position in AutoNation, Inc. (NYSE:AN)

Garner Asset Management Corp lowered its holdings in shares of AutoNation, Inc. (NYSE:AN) by 13.9% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 34,035 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,515 shares during the period. AutoNation comprises about 1.3% of Garner Asset Management Corp’s portfolio, making the stock its 18th biggest holding. Garner Asset Management Corp’s holdings in AutoNation were worth $1,726,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec increased its holdings in AutoNation by 13.7% in the 2nd quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 3,628,390 shares of the company’s stock worth $152,175,000 after purchasing an additional 437,890 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in AutoNation by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,480,004 shares of the company’s stock worth $145,952,000 after purchasing an additional 28,175 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. increased its holdings in AutoNation by 1,146.3% in the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,017,152 shares of the company’s stock worth $84,599,000 after purchasing an additional 1,855,298 shares in the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. increased its holdings in AutoNation by 12.5% in the 2nd quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 1,808,628 shares of the company’s stock worth $75,854,000 after purchasing an additional 200,732 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Investec Asset Management LTD increased its holdings in AutoNation by 20.9% in the 2nd quarter. Investec Asset Management LTD now owns 648,507 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,942,000 after purchasing an additional 112,284 shares in the last quarter. 65.66% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:AN traded up $0.89 on Wednesday, hitting $51.56. The stock had a trading volume of 747,383 shares, compared to its average volume of 583,359. The business’s fifty day moving average is $49.89 and its 200 day moving average is $44.65. The company has a market cap of $4.64 billion, a PE ratio of 11.48, a P/E/G ratio of 3.30 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a quick ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. AutoNation, Inc. has a 52 week low of $32.83 and a 52 week high of $52.56.

AutoNation (NYSE:AN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 29th. The company reported $1.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.11 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $5.46 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.38 billion. AutoNation had a return on equity of 15.10% and a net margin of 1.89%. The firm’s revenue was up 2.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.24 EPS. Equities analysts predict that AutoNation, Inc. will post 4.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on AN shares. Longbow Research reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of AutoNation in a report on Sunday, July 7th. TheStreet raised AutoNation from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 23rd. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on AutoNation from $39.00 to $42.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 15th. Cfra upgraded AutoNation from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded AutoNation from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, October 25th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. AutoNation currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $42.44.

In related news, COO James R. Bender sold 767 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.35, for a total transaction of $37,084.45. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 2,318 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $112,075.30. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Robert R. Grusky sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.00, for a total value of $250,000.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 44,611 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,230,550. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 96,324 shares of company stock worth $4,974,535. Corporate insiders own 2.40% of the company’s stock.

AutoNation Company Profile

AutoNation, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an automotive retailer in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Domestic, Import, and Premium Luxury. It offers a range of automotive products and services, including new and used vehicles; and parts and services, such as automotive repair and maintenance, and wholesale parts and collision services.

