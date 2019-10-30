Garner Asset Management Corp Decreases Position in STMicroelectronics NV (NYSE:STM)

Garner Asset Management Corp lowered its stake in shares of STMicroelectronics NV (NYSE:STM) by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 54,825 shares of the semiconductor producer’s stock after selling 500 shares during the period. Garner Asset Management Corp’s holdings in STMicroelectronics were worth $1,060,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of STM. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC grew its stake in STMicroelectronics by 3.1% in the 3rd quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 36,280 shares of the semiconductor producer’s stock valued at $702,000 after buying an additional 1,094 shares in the last quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc purchased a new position in STMicroelectronics in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $49,000. Regentatlantic Capital LLC grew its stake in STMicroelectronics by 3.2% in the 3rd quarter. Regentatlantic Capital LLC now owns 89,655 shares of the semiconductor producer’s stock valued at $1,734,000 after buying an additional 2,814 shares in the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. purchased a new position in STMicroelectronics in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $49,000. Finally, Moody National Bank Trust Division grew its stake in STMicroelectronics by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter. Moody National Bank Trust Division now owns 36,493 shares of the semiconductor producer’s stock valued at $706,000 after buying an additional 514 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 3.37% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:STM traded down $0.09 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $23.00. The stock had a trading volume of 2,509,448 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,502,231. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $20.30 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $18.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 2.87 and a quick ratio of 2.04. STMicroelectronics NV has a one year low of $12.00 and a one year high of $23.38. The firm has a market capitalization of $20.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.08, a P/E/G ratio of 4.23 and a beta of 1.36.

STMicroelectronics (NYSE:STM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 24th. The semiconductor producer reported $0.34 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.29 by $0.05. STMicroelectronics had a net margin of 11.20% and a return on equity of 16.11%. The firm had revenue of $2.55 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.48 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.41 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 1.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that STMicroelectronics NV will post 1.08 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Barclays reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $21.50 price objective on shares of STMicroelectronics in a research note on Friday, October 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $20.00 price objective on shares of STMicroelectronics in a research note on Thursday, October 24th. Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $20.00 price objective on shares of STMicroelectronics in a research note on Thursday, October 24th. Credit Suisse Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $21.50 price target on shares of STMicroelectronics in a report on Thursday, October 24th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of STMicroelectronics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $26.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $20.12.

STMicroelectronics Profile

STMicroelectronics N.V., together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and markets semiconductor products worldwide. It operates through Automotive and Discrete Group; Analog, MEMS and Sensors Group; and Microcontrollers and Digital ICs Group segments. The company offers a range of products, including discrete and standard commodity components, application-specific integrated circuits, full-custom and semi-custom devices, and application-specific standard products for analog, digital, and mixed-signal applications, as well as silicon chips and smartcards.

