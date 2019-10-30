Garner Asset Management Corp Cuts Position in Redfin Corp (NASDAQ:RDFN)

Garner Asset Management Corp lessened its holdings in Redfin Corp (NASDAQ:RDFN) by 7.1% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 14,557 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,120 shares during the period. Garner Asset Management Corp’s holdings in Redfin were worth $245,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Redfin in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $25,000. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc purchased a new position in shares of Redfin in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $49,000. Edge Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Redfin by 90.9% in the 2nd quarter. Edge Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $76,000 after buying an additional 2,000 shares during the last quarter. Aperio Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Redfin in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $96,000. Finally, FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Redfin in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $101,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.86% of the company’s stock.

Get Redfin alerts:

Redfin stock traded down $0.33 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $17.82. The stock had a trading volume of 23,597 shares, compared to its average volume of 927,866. Redfin Corp has a 1 year low of $13.50 and a 1 year high of $23.47. The company has a quick ratio of 3.19, a current ratio of 3.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $17.12 and its two-hundred day moving average is $17.96. The stock has a market cap of $1.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -36.37 and a beta of 1.37.

Redfin (NASDAQ:RDFN) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The company reported ($0.14) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.15) by $0.01. Redfin had a negative net margin of 15.47% and a negative return on equity of 25.83%. The business had revenue of $197.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $190.35 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.04 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 38.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Redfin Corp will post -0.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Redfin news, insider Bridget Frey sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.88, for a total transaction of $94,400.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 68,627 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,295,677.76. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Christopher John Nielsen sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.57, for a total transaction of $49,710.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 9,924 shares in the company, valued at approximately $164,440.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 165,250 shares of company stock worth $2,933,934 in the last three months. Insiders own 8.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on RDFN shares. Wedbush set a $30.00 target price on Redfin and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 12th. BidaskClub upgraded Redfin from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, October 18th. ValuEngine downgraded Redfin from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 10th. Bank of America upped their price objective on Redfin from $21.00 to $22.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on Redfin from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Redfin has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $22.82.

Redfin Company Profile

Redfin Corporation operates as a real estate brokerage company in the United States. The company operates an online real estate marketplace and provides real estate services, including assisting individuals in purchase or sell their residential property. It also provides title and settlement services; originates and sells mortgages; and buys and sells residential properties.

Read More: What are the economic characteristics of a bear market?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RDFN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Redfin Corp (NASDAQ:RDFN).

Receive News & Ratings for Redfin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Redfin and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.