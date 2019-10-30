Garmin (NASDAQ:GRMN) Releases FY19 Earnings Guidance

Garmin (NASDAQ:GRMN) updated its FY19 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of approx $4.15 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $3.96. The company issued revenue guidance of approx $3.65 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $3.60 billion.

A number of brokerages have commented on GRMN. BidaskClub raised shares of Garmin from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 9th. ValuEngine cut shares of Garmin from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. Finally, Tigress Financial restated a buy rating on shares of Garmin in a report on Friday, August 16th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, one has assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $78.66.

Shares of Garmin stock traded up $8.45 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $96.36. The stock had a trading volume of 218,600 shares, compared to its average volume of 640,602. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $85.70 and its 200-day simple moving average is $81.61. The stock has a market cap of $17.36 billion, a PE ratio of 26.11, a PEG ratio of 3.06 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 2.39 and a quick ratio of 1.76. Garmin has a 12 month low of $59.98 and a 12 month high of $89.72.

Garmin (NASDAQ:GRMN) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $1.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.94 by $0.33. The firm had revenue of $934.38 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $869.02 million. Garmin had a net margin of 21.32% and a return on equity of 17.97%. The business’s revenue was up 15.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.00 EPS. Analysts expect that Garmin will post 3.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Min H. Kao sold 430,636 shares of Garmin stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.42, for a total transaction of $32,478,567.12. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 1,779,429 shares in the company, valued at approximately $134,204,535.18. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Chairman Min H. Kao sold 38,879 shares of Garmin stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.21, for a total transaction of $3,390,637.59. Following the sale, the chairman now owns 1,644,429 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $143,410,653.09. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 2,852,996 shares of company stock valued at $223,193,928 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 23.83% of the company’s stock.

Garmin Company Profile

Garmin Ltd. designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and distributes a range of navigation, communication, and information devices worldwide. It operates through five segments: Auto, Aviation, Marine, Outdoor, and Fitness. The Auto segment offers personal navigation devices; infotainment systems; and action cameras, as well as mobile applications under the Garmin and NAVIGON names.

