Garmin Ltd. (NASDAQ:GRMN) Stake Decreased by Institute for Wealth Management LLC.

Institute for Wealth Management LLC. lessened its holdings in shares of Garmin Ltd. (NASDAQ:GRMN) by 12.3% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,160 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after selling 724 shares during the period. Institute for Wealth Management LLC.’s holdings in Garmin were worth $437,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Signaturefd LLC raised its holdings in Garmin by 7.9% during the second quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,937 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $155,000 after purchasing an additional 141 shares in the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its holdings in Garmin by 2.1% during the second quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 7,582 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $605,000 after purchasing an additional 155 shares in the last quarter. M&T Bank Corp raised its holdings in Garmin by 0.5% during the second quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 41,077 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $3,280,000 after purchasing an additional 193 shares in the last quarter. Cozad Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Garmin by 0.6% during the second quarter. Cozad Asset Management Inc. now owns 33,006 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $2,634,000 after purchasing an additional 195 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Meritage Portfolio Management raised its holdings in Garmin by 0.8% during the third quarter. Meritage Portfolio Management now owns 26,193 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $2,218,000 after purchasing an additional 198 shares in the last quarter. 42.06% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Garmin alerts:

In other Garmin news, Chairman Min H. Kao sold 38,879 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.21, for a total value of $3,390,637.59. Following the transaction, the chairman now owns 1,644,429 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $143,410,653.09. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Min H. Kao sold 430,636 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.42, for a total value of $32,478,567.12. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 1,779,429 shares in the company, valued at approximately $134,204,535.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 2,852,996 shares of company stock worth $223,193,928 in the last ninety days. 23.83% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ GRMN traded up $5.28 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $93.19. The company had a trading volume of 44,164 shares, compared to its average volume of 640,602. The company has a market cap of $17.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.28, a PEG ratio of 3.06 and a beta of 0.91. Garmin Ltd. has a 52 week low of $59.98 and a 52 week high of $89.72. The business’s 50-day moving average is $85.70 and its 200 day moving average is $81.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 1.76 and a current ratio of 2.39.

Garmin (NASDAQ:GRMN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $1.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.94 by $0.33. The company had revenue of $934.38 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $869.02 million. Garmin had a return on equity of 17.97% and a net margin of 21.32%. The firm’s revenue was up 15.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.00 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Garmin Ltd. will post 3.9 EPS for the current year.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on GRMN shares. ValuEngine cut Garmin from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. Tigress Financial reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Garmin in a report on Friday, August 16th. Finally, BidaskClub raised Garmin from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 9th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $78.66.

Garmin Company Profile

Garmin Ltd. designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and distributes a range of navigation, communication, and information devices worldwide. It operates through five segments: Auto, Aviation, Marine, Outdoor, and Fitness. The Auto segment offers personal navigation devices; infotainment systems; and action cameras, as well as mobile applications under the Garmin and NAVIGON names.

Recommended Story: Correction

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GRMN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Garmin Ltd. (NASDAQ:GRMN).

Receive News & Ratings for Garmin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Garmin and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.